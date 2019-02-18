Watauga Cheerleader Bethany Bryan Signs with Brevard College

Published Monday, February 18, 2019 at 3:19 pm

By Nathan Ham

Watauga High School senior cheerleader Bethany Bryan will get to keep sharing her school spirit as a freshman at Brevard College this fall.

Bryan signed with Brevard at a special ceremony that took place last Monday at the high school.

While Brevard cannot use athletic department money for scholarships since they are a Division III program, Bryan’s academic success will allow for the college to provide her with financial support.

The senior has been cheering at Watauga since her freshman year and has been doing it almost all of her life. Bryan and the rest of the cheerleading squad cheer during football and basketball games and with basketball season winding down, so too will her high school cheering career.

Brevard’s cheerleading squad and competitive dance team are both tied into the same program. Head coach Molly Penland and assistant coach Corbin Huntley currently coaches the team.

Bryan will become the second former Watauga student on the cheerleading team, according to the most recent cheerleading roster from Brevard College. Freshman Carrie Labonte has been on the team for the 2018-19 athletic season.

Photos courtesy of Emily Rothrock

