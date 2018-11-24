Watauga Beats Parkland 49-26 to Advance to the Third Round For Home Game Next Friday

Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 10:51 am

The Watauga Pioneers scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to punch their ticket to the third round of the NCHSAA 3AA Playoffs

Watauga held a 28-26 lead heading to the final quarter of play before closing out the game strong for the victory.

Junior Bryce Satterfield had a monster game for the Pioneers, carrying the ball 26 times for 322 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Anderson Castle ran for 56 yards and passed for 50 yards on 2-of-5 passing. Jaiden Bond added two carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Eli Suggs finished with a team-high 21 tackles. Ben Critcher had 18 tackles and a fumble recovery, Braeden Myers had eight tackles, Zach West had seven tackles, Jackson Greene finished with seven tackles, Jake Watson had six tackles and Grant Oliver had six tackles.

The Pioneers (13-0) will play at home again on Friday, this time with #5 Weddington coming to Boone. The Warriors (12-1) beat #4 South Iredell, 33-6.

