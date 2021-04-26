Virtual Mountaineer Sports Spring Tour on April 29

Published Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9:43 am

The 2021 Mountaineer Spring Tour will be held virtually on Thursday, April 29 on Facebook Live.



The show will begin at 6 p.m. on the App State Athletics Facebook channel and will feature live interviews with App State student-athletes, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin , football coach Shawn Clark , men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns and women’s basketball coach Angel Elderkin . The event will include updates on facility projects, information on the newly structured Mountaineers Athletic Fund, ticket promotions and highlight videos.



Despite major obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, App State has enjoyed another strong year in the classroom and on the competition fields and courts. Mountaineer student-athletes achieved record-setting grade point averages the last two semesters. The football team won its nation-leading sixth straight bowl game in as many years. The men’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000 after being crowned Sun Belt Champions with four wins in four days. The women’s basketball team fell four points shy of defeating eventual Sun Belt Champion Troy in the tournament semifinals. App State sent a school-record seven qualifiers to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, where Jonathan Millner earned All-America honors. Several other sports have also enjoyed individual and team success with spring sports entering their stretch runs in April and May.



Football season tickets are available for renewal through April 30, after which they will go on sale to the general public.



Men’s and women’s basketball season tickets are on sale now for the 2021-22 season.