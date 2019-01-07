Three Generations Highlight 2018 Point Titles at Mountain View Speedway

Published Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10:42 am

Three generations of drivers highlighted the annual point titles banquet from the 1/4 mile track at the High Country Fairgrounds off Roby Greene Rd.

In the Outlaw 4 division, Danny Lewis,Sr. edged out Johnny Oakes of Boone by a mere eight points overall for the title. In the Stock 4 division, Michael Eller of Creston was crowned the point champion for the second year in a row. Eller’s son Logan won the points title in the Young Gun division at the track. The division is for youths ages 11-18. Logan not only became the youngest point champion in the track’s history, but he also won every race (16) he entered at the track in 2018. Danny Lewis Sr. is Logan’s grandfather and Michael’s father-in-law.

In other divisions at the track, Tony Miller of Meat Camp also won his second straight points title in the Sport Compact Front Wheel Drive division while Jeff Jennings of Mountain City won the Extreme Sport Compact Front Wheel Drive division. These two divisions will once again be combined into one division for 2019 which will prove for some close racing action.

In the Street Stock division, Greg Brown of Mountain City beat out his son Kenneth for another V8 point title. This division has underwent some rule changes for 2019 in cost-saving measures for the racers. In the Semi Mod 4 division,Jeff Eastridge won his points title driving his Toyota powered machine to several wins over the 2018 season. In the Late Model division, “Flamin” Raymond Pennington of Creston once again proved he can still get it done at the age of 72. He will return in 2019 to defend his title. Mike Cable was the Enduro points champion. Speedway management has elected to drop this class in 2019 due to low car counts. It will be replaced with a new division called the “Road Warrior” division. It will consist of bone stock full frame four door american made automobiles.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming 2019 season by management at the Mountain View Speedway.

The quarter-mile dirt track is located at the High Country Fairgrounds off Roby Greene Rd. Along with a full season of stock car auto and ATV racing scheduled,speedway operators have also indicated the Watauga County Fair will again return to the Fairgrounds in 2019.

Stock Car Racing at the Dirt Track will start with two scheduled practice events on Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, April 20, weather permitting.

Regular weekly racing events will begin on April 27 with a 3 p.m. start time and run most Saturdays through October.

Mountain View Speedway offers an affordable alcohol free Saturday event the whole family can come out and enjoy.

For more information about upcoming events check out Mountain View Speedway on Facebook or at http://www. mountainviewspeedway.webs.com.

Comments

comments