The Harrill Family Commit $1 Million Toward App State Basketball Practice Facility at Quinn Center

Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:40 am

With great excitement, App State Athletics has announced that Missy Harrill and sons Jay and Brad have made a $1 million commitment in support of men’s basketball and the naming of the Mark E. Harrill Basketball Practice Facility, which was approved by the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees on Friday.

“The support of our loyal alumni has long been instrumental in the development of our nationally recognized athletic programs,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said. “This generous gift from our alumna Missy Harrill and her sons — who are also our high country neighbors — will fund improvements to the Quinn Center and honor the success of our student-athletes on the court and in the classroom.”

“This transformational gift will provide a significant boost to our funding for the renovation of the gym space in the Quinn Center as a practice facility for both basketball programs and volleyball,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “We thank Missy, Mark, Jay and Brad for their tremendous contributions to this university and athletics department that will benefit Mountaineers for decades to come.”

The Quinn Center project includes renovating court space for the App State men’s and women’s basketball teams and volleyball team to share, which will allow all three programs to maximize their practice times that they currently split at the Holmes Convocation Center. The enhanced facility will continue to be shared with University Recreation and other university entities.

The basketball programs started practicing in the renovated facility in September.

Missy Harrill, a 1993 graduate of Appalachian State University in interior design and marketing, is the President of Foscoe Companies/Echota. She has been a dedicated supporter of athletics at her alma mater for many years. The naming of the renovated facility is in honor of her husband, Mark.

“We love App State, and we are fortunate to be able to give back to the university that means so much to us,” Missy Harrill said. “We are excited about the future of App State Basketball. It’s a tremendous joy that the basketball practice facility will bear my husband’s name and honor his legacy into the future.”

App State Athletics would like to thank the Harrills, who have led the way along with other generous donors to contribute toward this practice facility and the Mountaineer basketball and volleyball programs. To join in with your support, please contact James Frey at [email protected].

Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dustin Kerns:

“At App State, Mountaineers helping Mountaineers is a way of life. We are all committed to making App State the best we can make it, and the renovation to the Mark E. Harrill Practice Facility is a Game-Changer for our basketball program! These renovations bring us closer to our competitors while providing the additional space we need for our players and staff to put in the work, preparation and attitude to be THE best we can be for App State. Our players absolutely love the Mark E. Harrill Practice Facility. When we travel and play road games, typically we practice in venues like this the night before games, and now for them to have our own is gratifying and exciting for them! This is a huge step forward to continuing to raise the profile of our program and App State Basketball! We are so thankful to Missy and the Harrill Family for their generosity and commitment to App State Basketball!”

Women’s Basketball Head Coach Angel Elderkin:

“The renovated facility is a tremendous upgrade for our Women’s Basketball program. This gives our players more access to get up shots and work on their skill sets. In addition, it allows us to stay consistent with our practice scheduling, which helps with our rest and recovery. Our players are excited about the new space, the location and the access they will have to the facility. Our players can see and feel a commitment to basketball. THANK YOU to Missy and Harrill Family for helping to make this a reality!”

Volleyball Head Coach Matt Ginipro:

“I join Angel and Dustin in thanking the Harrills for their generosity toward making the practice facility a reality. I have no doubt that it will be a huge positive for all three programs.”