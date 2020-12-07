Taking it Day by Day: App State Hoops Programs Dealing with Uncertainty and Scheduling Changes

Published Monday, December 7, 2020 at 4:19 pm

By Nathan Ham

Basketball is officially underway in the High Country for both the men’s and women’s programs at Appalachian State University. Much like every other program in the country, both teams are facing the reality that their schedules could be changing on short notice.

On Sunday night, the men’s team learned that their game against NCAA DIII program LaGrange College scheduled for Monday evening had to be canceled to due positive COVID-19 tests within the LaGrange team. The team’s next contest is scheduled to be played against Charlotte on Friday. This was the second cancelation that the Mountaineers have had to deal with. A game against St. Andrews that was scheduled for December 1 had to be canceled. App State is 3-1 overall with wins over South Carolina State, Carver and most recently North Carolina Wesleyan on Sunday. The win over Carver was one of the biggest blowout wins in program history, a 105-23 victory. The team’s lone loss came in overtime to Bowling Green on Monday, November 30.

So far, the women’s program has not had any games canceled yet, however, the non-conference and conference schedules are all subject to change as players, coaches and staff members continue to be tested for the virus throughout the season. The women’s team is off to a 2-1 start with wins over Charlotte and UNC-Asheville and a loss to Virginia Tech most recently on Friday. The women’s team will host Davidson on Friday, December 11 in their next contest.

Due to Executive Order 176 from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, only 25 spectators are allowed into the Holmes Convocation Center to watch the games. These seats are all reserved for the families of App State players. Any changes in seating capacity will be announced by the university should attendance be able to increase later in the season.

Remaining 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule

*Schedule subject to change, home games in bold

December 11 @ Charlotte

December 15 @ Tennessee

December 17 vs. Greensboro College

December 22 @ Auburn

January 1 vs. Troy

January 2 vs. Troy

January 8 vs. Georgia Southern

January 9 vs. Georgia Southern

January 15 @ South Alabama

January 16 @ South Alabama

January 22 vs. Georgia State

January 23 vs. Georgia State

January 29 @ Troy

January 30 @ Troy

February 5 @ Georgia State

February 6 @ Georgia State

February 11 vs. Coastal Carolina

February 13 @ Coastal Carolina

February 19 vs. South Alabama

February 20 vs. South Alabama

February 26 @ Georgia Southern

February 27 @ Georgia Southern

March 5-8, Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Florida

Remaining 2020-21 Women’s Basketball Schedule

*Schedule subject to change, home games in bold

December 11 vs. Davidson

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central

December 20 @ East Tennessee State

December 22 @ Georgia

January 1 @ Troy

January 2 @ Troy

January 8 @ Georgia Southern

January 9 @ Georgia Southern

January 15 vs. South Alabama

January 16 vs. South Alabama

January 22 @ Georgia State

January 23 @ Georgia State

January 29 vs. Troy

January 30 vs. Troy

February 5 vs. Georgia State

February 6 vs. Georgia State

February 11 @ Coastal Carolina

February 13 vs. Coastal Carolina

February 19 @ South Alabama

February 20 @ South Alabama

February 26 vs. Georgia Southern

February 27 vs. Georgia Southern

March 5-8, Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Florida

Photos courtesy of Appalachian State Athletics