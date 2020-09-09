Tailgating, Campus Parking for September Home Football Games Will Not Be Allowed

Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 5:25 pm

By Nathan Ham

Appalachian State University has made the tough decision to not allow any tailgating activities at any campus parking locations for the two September home football games, according to information released by the athletic department on Wednesday afternoon.

Those games are the season opener this Saturday against Charlotte and the September 26 game against Campbell.

Campus parking lots operated by App State and used by Yosef Club donors and fans on game day will not be operated in typical game day fashion. Parking lots accessed via Stadium Drive will be reserved for football game participants and essential staff.

The athletic department is encouraging fans to watch the games on television at the numerous App State Athletics partners throughout the High Country, including 10 High Country Lanes, Makoto’s, Mellow Mushroom (Boone and Blowing Rock locations), Rivers Street Ale House, TApp Room, and Town Tavern Blowing Rock.

This Saturday’s contest will kick off at noon and will be broadcast live on ESPN 2 with Bob Wischusen handling play-by-play, Dan Orlovsky handling analyst duties, and Lericia Harris reporting on the sideline. For those of you that will not be near a television this weekend, the Appalachian Sports Network has you covered with play-by-play from Adam Witten, analysis from Pierre Banks, and sideline reporting from Molly Cotton. WKBC 97.3 FM in North Wilkesboro once again returns as the flagship radio affiliate.