Sun Belt Football Championship Game Tickets and Parking Info

Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 5:11 pm

With a 21-10 victory over Troy, App State (9-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) clinched the Sun Belt East Division title and will host the inaugural Sun Belt Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers will kick off against the west champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) at noon ET, televised by ESPN.



Online ordering for championship game tickets is available 24/7, while you can also call the App State Athletic Ticket Office at 828-262-2079. The ticket office will be open Sunday, 1-5 p.m., and will have modified hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from Monday-Friday this week.



Sun Belt Championship Game Tickets

Adult – $35

Youth (ages 3-12) – $25

App State Students (with valid ID) – Complimentary

Student Guests (limit 2) – $20/each

Club – $50

Suite – $2,000



App State season ticket holders can go into their active “Yosef” accounts to order their existing season tickets and parking for the championship game (deadline Monday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.). General public may purchase tickets online or by calling the ticket office (828-262-2079). Season ticket holders may also continue to purchase after the Monday deadline, but will not be guaranteed their season seat locations and parking.



Parking

App State season ticket holders and Yosef Club members who order championship game tickets by Monday at 5 p.m. will automatically receive their normal 2018 season parking spot.



Those without 2018 App State season tickets may purchase a parking spot for $25, if available, when they purchase their championship game tickets.



Ticket and Parking Pick-Up

Ordered tickets and parking passes may be picked up and new purchases may be made at the following times and locations:

Sunday, Nov. 25 | 1-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

Monday, Nov. 26 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

Tuesday, Nov. 27 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

Wednesday, Nov. 28 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

Thursday, Nov. 29 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

Friday, Nov. 30 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

Saturday, Dec. 1 | 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Holmes Center Priority Will Call (tickets with parking)

Saturday, Dec. 1 | 9 a.m.- | Kidd Brewer Stadium ticket plaza (tickets without parking)

