Sun Belt Announces 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule; App State Opens Conference Play with Georgia State

Published Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:50 am

The Sun Belt Conference has announced the conference schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 men’s basketball season.



The conference slate will feature 18 total games, with nine coming in Boone and nine on the road.



App State opens the Sun Belt schedule with five of its first seven contests at home. Conference play officially begins on Dec. 31 when the Mountaineers welcome Georgia State to the Holmes Center. Georgia Southern then pays a visit to the High Country on Jan. 2



Following road contests at Arkansas State (Jan. 7) and Little Rock (Jan. 9), the Mountaineers return to Boone for three straight home games. App State hosts South Alabama on Jan. 14, Troy on Jan. 16 and Coastal Carolina on Jan. 18.



The Mountaineers have a quick turnaround and head right back on the road for three straight games at Louisiana on Jan. 21, ULM on Jan. 23 and Coastal Carolina on Jan. 30.



In February, App State will host UT Arlington on Feb. 4 and Texas State on Feb. 6. Both contests will be doubleheaders with the women’s program.



The Black and Gold return to the road the following weekend, playing at South Alabama (Feb. 11) and Troy (Feb. 13).



The Mountaineers return to the Holmes Center for their final two home contests of the season versus Arkansas State on Feb. 18 and Little Rock on Feb. 20. App State concludes the regular season the following weekend in Georgia at Georgia State (Feb. 25) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 27).

The Sun Belt Tournament will tip in Pensacola, Fla. on March 5 and run through March 8, with all 12 teams competing.



Times of all contests will be announced at a later date.



Information regarding season and single game tickets will be released at a later date.



Due to COVID-19, the schedule remains fluid. All dates and times, when announced, are subject to change.