Sugar Mountain Adult Ski League Monday Night Race Results Are Here for Week Four of SMARL

The racing hut where volunteers man the timing equipment and get racers ready for their run on the course.

SMARL held its fourth week of racing Monday night and Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports pointed out this was the fourth Monday in a row with awesome weather and ski conditions. He added that by saying that he hopes that doesn’t jinx the conditions for the final two weeks. Leonard said the course was quite fast this week, keeping the racing challenging and competitive. Leonard wanted to also point out the outstanding efforts of the race and timing crew that keeps the races on time and running smoothly. “The timing crew is made of of volunteers that are here each week. The volunteers are sometimes parents of the racers and also high school kids that are members of the Sugar Mountain racing programs,” said Leonard. “Us racers really appreciate them keeping up with the scores and keeping up with us. They make the event run fast!” Sean McKee is Head Coach of Sugar Mountain Ski Club and is responsible for race course operations at Sugar. Not only does McKee race on Monday nights, he is also on hand to help with the racing operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

