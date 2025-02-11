Sugar Mountain Adult Race League Results for Monday Night’s Race

The Sugar Mountain Adult Race League enjoyed another Monday night of racing under the stars on a race course that was in tip top shape curiosity of the Sugar Mountain race crew. “They had the course in great shape with hard packed snow and fast conditions for us last night,” said Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports. “We really appreciate the phenomenal work they do for us each week!” SMARL will be wrapping up the 2025 season next Monday with an award ceremony to be held after the race to crown the fastest teams and individual races.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER FEB. 10th RACES

Ski Teams

Team Sugar 72

Ski Country 67

Good Ole Boys 51

Banner Elk Café 49

Snowboard Teams

Tavern 38

First Tracks 29

INDIVIDUAL RACE RESULTS FOR FEB. 10rd

