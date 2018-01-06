See Results From First High Country Junior Freestyle Series At Appalachian Ski Mtn. Dec. 31

Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11:01 am

The first High Country Junior Freestyle Series was held at Appalachian Ski Mountain on Sunday, December 31st. The next event will be held on Beech Mountain on Saturday, January 20th.

Kids from High Country Ski Resorts participated as snowboarders, skiers, competitors and as comrades. The race series is an affordable and fun way for kids to develop their snowboarding and skiing skills and allows kids to compete in competitions all over the High Country, while providing training to continue to develop new skills.

Joe Nielander, Head Coach for the Appalachian Snowboard Club said, “It was pretty cold on New Year’s Eve but we had a great event with 38 total participants”. The teams competed in a rail competition in the App Terrain Park and then moved inside for the award ceremony.

Angela Warren, parent of an Appalachian Snowboard Club team member, said, “Even though the kids ride for different mountains, they clearly enjoy their time together at these events and actually encourage each other in their efforts which is great to see.”

ASC VS BEECH ACADEMY DEC. 31ST 2017

9-under Girls

Lily Aoki 1st Beech

Savannah Carrozza 2nd App

Abigail Behr 3rd App

9-under Boys

Jake Warren 1st App

Gunnar Andrews 2nd Beech

Cameron Flinkingshelt 3rd App

Seth Gates 4th Beech

Jedon Trivette 5th App

Drake Teague 6th Beech

10-13 Girls

Hailey Trivette 1st App

Summer Carrozza 2nd App

Nicole Yoos 3rd App

Renn Herdklotz 3rd Beech

Scout Gates 4th Beech

Taylor Grognsky 5th Beech

Madeline Hays 6th Beech

10-13 Boys

Ben Sergent 1st App

RJ Bielski 2nd App

Hudson Duvarney 3rd Beech

Cooper Carrozza 4th App

Drew Martin 5th App

Eli Baranowski 6th Beech

Sam Pierce 7th App

Cole Hendrickson 8th App

14 and Up Boys

Charlie Herdklotz 1st Beech

Scott Miller 2nd Beech

Snowboard Participants

Beech- 12

App- 14

Team Scores: Top 6 scores from each team counts

Beech- 12 pts.

ASC- 15 pts.

FREE SKI SOCIETY VS BEECH ACADEMY

9-Under Girls

Annika Behr 1st App

9-Under Boys

Logan Hearn 1st App

Jake Crymes 2nd Beech

10-13 Boys

Samuel Campbell 1st App

Jensen Moretz 2nd App

Griffen Dillman 3rd App

Davis Crymes 4th Beech

Zack Kowalczyk 5th App

Ben Myers 6th Beech

Conner Hearn 7th App

Riley Sauder 8th App

14-up Boys

Angus Currie 1st Beech

Overall participants in Free Ski contest

Beech-4

App-8

Team Scores: Top 6 scores count (unless a team has less than 6 participants)

Beech-5 pts.

App-11 pts

