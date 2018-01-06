See Results From First High Country Junior Freestyle Series At Appalachian Ski Mtn. Dec. 31

The first High Country Junior Freestyle Series was held at Appalachian Ski Mountain on Sunday, December 31st.  The next event will be held on Beech Mountain on Saturday, January 20th.

Kids from High Country Ski Resorts participated as snowboarders, skiers, competitors and as comrades. The race series is an affordable and fun way for kids to develop their snowboarding and skiing skills and allows kids to compete in competitions all over the High Country, while providing training to continue to develop new skills.

Joe Nielander, Head Coach for the Appalachian Snowboard Club said, “It was pretty cold on New Year’s Eve but we had a great event with 38 total participants”.  The teams competed in a rail competition in the App Terrain Park and then moved inside for the award ceremony.

 

Angela Warren, parent of an Appalachian Snowboard Club team member, said, “Even though the kids ride for different mountains, they clearly enjoy their time together at these events and actually encourage each other in their efforts which is great to see.”

 

Boys Free Ski 9 and Under

Boys Free Ski 10-13

Boys Snowboard 9 and Under

Boys Snowboard 10-13

Girls Free Ski 9 and Under

Girls Snowboard 9 and Under

Girls Snowboard 10-13

 

ASC VS BEECH ACADEMY DEC. 31ST 2017

9-under Girls

Lily Aoki                           1st Beech

Savannah Carrozza         2nd App

Abigail Behr                      3rd App

9-under Boys

Jake Warren                       1st App

Gunnar Andrews               2nd Beech

Cameron Flinkingshelt    3rd App

Seth Gates                           4th Beech

Jedon Trivette                    5th App

Drake Teague                     6th Beech

10-13 Girls  

Hailey Trivette                   1st App

Summer Carrozza             2nd App

Nicole Yoos                         3rd App

Renn Herdklotz                 3rd Beech

Scout Gates                         4th Beech

Taylor Grognsky                5th Beech

Madeline Hays                   6th Beech

10-13 Boys

Ben Sergent                1st App

RJ Bielski                   2nd App

Hudson Duvarney    3rd Beech

Cooper Carrozza       4th App

Drew Martin              5th App

Eli Baranowski          6th Beech

Sam Pierce                 7th App

Cole Hendrickson    8th App

14 and Up Boys

Charlie Herdklotz     1st Beech

Scott Miller               2nd Beech

Snowboard Participants

Beech- 12

App- 14

Team Scores: Top 6 scores from each team counts

Beech- 12 pts.

ASC- 15 pts.

FREE SKI SOCIETY VS BEECH ACADEMY

9-Under Girls

Annika Behr              1st App

9-Under Boys

Logan Hearn             1st App

Jake Crymes              2nd Beech

10-13 Boys

Samuel Campbell    1st App                                                                                 

Jensen Moretz         2nd App

Griffen Dillman        3rd App

Davis Crymes             4th Beech

Zack Kowalczyk         5th App

Ben Myers                 6th Beech

Conner Hearn            7th App

Riley Sauder             8th App

14-up Boys

Angus Currie             1st Beech

Overall participants in Free Ski contest

Beech-4

App-8

Team Scores: Top 6 scores count (unless a team has less than 6 participants)

Beech-5 pts.

App-11 pts

