See Results From First High Country Junior Freestyle Series At Appalachian Ski Mtn. Dec. 31

The first High Country Junior Freestyle Series was held at Appalachian Ski Mountain on Sunday, December 31st. The next event will be held on Beech Mountain on Saturday, January 20th.
Kids from High Country Ski Resorts participated as snowboarders, skiers, competitors and as comrades. The race series is an affordable and fun way for kids to develop their snowboarding and skiing skills and allows kids to compete in competitions all over the High Country, while providing training to continue to develop new skills.
Joe Nielander, Head Coach for the Appalachian Snowboard Club said, “It was pretty cold on New Year’s Eve but we had a great event with 38 total participants”. The teams competed in a rail competition in the App Terrain Park and then moved inside for the award ceremony.
Angela Warren, parent of an Appalachian Snowboard Club team member, said, “Even though the kids ride for different mountains, they clearly enjoy their time together at these events and actually encourage each other in their efforts which is great to see.”
ASC VS BEECH ACADEMY DEC. 31ST 2017
9-under Girls
Lily Aoki 1st Beech
Savannah Carrozza 2nd App
Abigail Behr 3rd App
9-under Boys
Jake Warren 1st App
Gunnar Andrews 2nd Beech
Cameron Flinkingshelt 3rd App
Seth Gates 4th Beech
Jedon Trivette 5th App
Drake Teague 6th Beech
10-13 Girls
Hailey Trivette 1st App
Summer Carrozza 2nd App
Nicole Yoos 3rd App
Renn Herdklotz 3rd Beech
Scout Gates 4th Beech
Taylor Grognsky 5th Beech
Madeline Hays 6th Beech
10-13 Boys
Ben Sergent 1st App
RJ Bielski 2nd App
Hudson Duvarney 3rd Beech
Cooper Carrozza 4th App
Drew Martin 5th App
Eli Baranowski 6th Beech
Sam Pierce 7th App
Cole Hendrickson 8th App
14 and Up Boys
Charlie Herdklotz 1st Beech
Scott Miller 2nd Beech
Snowboard Participants
Beech- 12
App- 14
Team Scores: Top 6 scores from each team counts
Beech- 12 pts.
ASC- 15 pts.
FREE SKI SOCIETY VS BEECH ACADEMY
9-Under Girls
Annika Behr 1st App
9-Under Boys
Logan Hearn 1st App
Jake Crymes 2nd Beech
10-13 Boys
Samuel Campbell 1st App
Jensen Moretz 2nd App
Griffen Dillman 3rd App
Davis Crymes 4th Beech
Zack Kowalczyk 5th App
Ben Myers 6th Beech
Conner Hearn 7th App
Riley Sauder 8th App
14-up Boys
Angus Currie 1st Beech
Overall participants in Free Ski contest
Beech-4
App-8
Team Scores: Top 6 scores count (unless a team has less than 6 participants)
Beech-5 pts.
App-11 pts