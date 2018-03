Season Opener Quickly Approaching at Mountain View Speedway; Green Flag Waves on April 7

Published Friday, March 30, 2018 at 11:17 am

By Nathan Ham

It looks like it will be a busy 2018 season at Mountain View Speedway with practice getting underway this Saturday and well over 20 events scheduled to take place between now and August. More events will be scheduled in the fall and will be announced at a later date.

Opening day for the racing season will be on Saturday, April 7 with races getting underway at 3 p.m. There will also be a driver meet and greet from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the racing action.

There will be two practice sessions before the first race, the first one this Saturday, March 31 from noon until 4 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 3 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Racing classes this season at Mountain View Speedway will include Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Sport Compact, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners, Enduro, Carolina Sprint Tour, ATV, 602 Pro Modifieds and Mini Late Models.

The quarter-mile dirt track at the High Country Fairgrounds reopened in 2015 after being closed for 17 years. Each year, the season runs from April through November and will include several special events throughout the season. There will also be nightly racing during the county fair in August.

The track prides itself on being an alcohol-free and family-friendly environment each and every week.

2018 April – August schedule

(Schedule subject to change, more events to be added)

Saturday, April 7 Opening Day (3 p.m.) – Outlaw 4, Mini Late Models, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sports Compact, Young Guns

Saturday, April 14 (3 p.m.) – Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sports Compact, Young Guns

Saturday, April 21 (5 p.m.) – 602 Pro Modifieds, Outlaw 4, Mini Late Models, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sports Compact, Young Guns, Enduro

Saturday, April 28 (5 p.m.) – Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sports Compact, Young Guns

Saturday, May 5 (5 p.m.) Carolina Racing Supply Night – 602 Pro Modifieds, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, May 12 (5 p.m.) – Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, May 19 (5 p.m.) Love Thy Neighbor Night – 602 Pro Modifieds, Outlaw 4, Mini Late Models, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, May 26 – Carolina ATV Flat Track Series Race

Monday, May 28 (3 p.m.) Inaugural Danny May Memorial Race – 602 Pro Modifieds, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners, Enduro

Saturday, June 9 (5 p.m.) – Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, June 16 (5 p.m.) New River Building Supply Night – Carolina Sprint Tour, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, June 23 (5 p.m.) – Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, June 30 (5 p.m.) Public Service Night – 602 Pro Modifieds, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, July 7 (5 p.m.) – Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, July 14 (5 p.m.) United Muffler Night – Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, July 21 (5 p.m.) Makoto’s Restaurant Night – Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, July 28 (5 p.m.) – 602 Pro Modifieds, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, August 4 (5 p.m.) – Carolina Sprint Tour, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Saturday, August 11 (5 p.m.) Rogers Mechanical Night – Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw 4, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Semi Mod 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Sport Compact, Young Guns, Ridge Runners

Tuesday, August 14 (6 p.m.) County Fair Opening Night – Kart Racing

Wednesday, August 15 (6 p.m.) – ATV Racing, 100-Lap Enduro

Thursday, August 16 (6 p.m.) – Outlaw 4, Extreme Sport Compact, Ridge Runners

Friday, August 17 (7 p.m.) – 602 Pro Modifieds, Semi Mod 4, Sport Compact, Enduro

Saturday, August 18 (5 p.m.) – Mini Late Models, Street Stock, Extreme Stock 4, Young Guns, Demolition Derby

