Recently Hired App State Football Assistant Takes Job at University of Washington

Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 8:31 pm

By Tim Gardner

Junior Adams, who was hired by Appalachian State University as an offensive assistant on January 6, has resigned his position with the Mountaineers to become the new wide receivers coach at the University of Washington.

Adams has long-standing ties with the state of Washington.

He coached wide receivers at Boise State University from 2014-2016 under head coach Bryan Harsin after Chris Petersen left Boise State as its head coach to take Washington’s head post.

Adams had become an assistant at Appalachian State to new Mountaineer head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who also was an assistant coach under Harsin at Boise State in 2014 and 2015.

But Adams chose to return to the Pacific Northwest once Petersen offered him a job. Adams replaces Matt Lubick, who left coaching for a business opportunity in Colorado.

Adams had served as offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky University the past two seasons but was part of the coaching staff that was fired after the 2018 season. He also was an assistant at Eastern Washington from 2009-13, which he helped win the 2010 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Championship, which is one level under major college football.

Adams played collegiately at Oregon State and Montana State. He then was an assistant coach for two Washington high schools, including Prosser, which won a state championship during his tenure there, before beginning his collegiate coaching career as an assistant at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2008.

Drinkwitz has not yet named a successor to Adams, but is expected to in the near future.

