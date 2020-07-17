Question Marks Surround Appalachian State’s 2020 Football Schedule With Season Opener Canceled

Published Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:59 pm

By Nathan Ham

The App State Mountaineers has already lost two non-conference games from its 2020 football schedule and with the chance to lose at least one more game.

The Big 10 Conference recently announced that their conference programs would only be playing conference games this season with consideration given to playing local teams to fill out schedules. This meant that App State’s trip to Madison on September 19 would not be happening after all.

On Thursday, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced that the conference would be canceling all of its fall sports for 2020. This decision also affected App State’s football schedule as the Mountaineers were scheduled to open the season on September 5 at home against Morgan State, one of 11 teams in the MEAC.

Questions also surround the Mountaineers scheduled game on September 11 at Wake Forest. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has yet to make an official decision on what their football schedule will look like this fall, but rumors have been circulating that they may plan on doing what the Big 10 and the Pac 12 have already decided to do, which would be a conference-only slate of games. However, App State and Wake Forest are within a short distance of each other, so this game could conceivably get played to allow both teams to keep the game on their schedule.

The final non-conference game on the Mountaineers’ schedule is tentatively set to take place on Saturday, September 26 against UMASS for the annual Family Weekend. After that it will be all Sun Belt Conference games.

No official decisions have been made by the Sun Belt Conference on their plans for football or the other the fall athletic seasons.

App State’s current 2020 football schedule

@ Wake Forest (Friday, September 11)

HOME vs. UMASS (Saturday, September 26) *Family Weekend

HOME vs. Louisiana (Wednesday, October 7)

@ Georgia Southern (Wednesday, October 14)

HOME vs. Arkansas State (Saturday, October 24) *Homecoming/Black Saturday

@ Louisiana-Monroe (Saturday, October 31)

@ Texas State (Saturday, November 7)

HOME vs. Georgia State (Saturday, November 14) *Heroes Day

@ Coastal Carolina (Saturday, November 21)

HOME vs. Troy (Saturday, November 28) *Senior Day

Sun Belt Championship (Saturday, December 5)