Potential Sun Belt Football Championship Game Tickets and Parking Info

Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 12:52 pm

We’ve reached the final week of the 2018 regular season, and what a week it’s set up to be. The chance to host the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game will be determined Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 6-1 Sun Belt) host the Troy Trojans (9-2, 7-0 Sun Belt) at 2:30 p.m.

The winner of Saturday’s game will earn the Sun Belt East Division title and host the league’s first championship game (Dec. 1, noon ET, ESPN) due to boasting the highest winning percentage between the division champions. An App State victory would give both the Mountaineers and Trojans a 7-1 league record, with App State owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. If Troy wins, the Trojans would host the game. The West Division winner will also be determined this weekend between Louisiana, Arkansas State and ULM.

Below is ticket and parking information if App State hosts the Dec. 1 championship game in Boone.

Online ordering is available 24/7, while you can also call the App State Athletic Ticket Office at 828-262-2079. Ticket office hours for this week are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The ticket office will have modified hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during a potential championship game week (Nov. 26-30).

Sun Belt Championship Game Tickets – PREORDER HERE

Adult – $35

Youth – $25

App State Students (with valid ID) – Complimentary

Student Guests (limit 2) – $20/each

Club – $50

Suite – $2,000

App State season ticket holders can go into their active “Yosef” accounts to preorder their existing season tickets and parking for the championship game until Friday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. General public may purchase tickets online or by calling the ticket office (828-262-2079) starting Saturday, Nov. 24. Season ticket holders may also continue to purchase after the Friday deadline, but will not be guaranteed their season seat locations and parking.

NOTE: If App State hosts the conference championship game, all preorders will be processed immediately after the win over Troy on Saturday, Nov. 24. If Troy wins, your card will not be charged and the tickets and parking will be removed from your account.

Parking

App State season ticket holders and Yosef Club members who preorder championship game tickets by the Friday 4 p.m. deadline will automatically receive their normal 2018 season parking spot.

Those without 2018 App State season tickets may purchase a parking spot for $25, if available, when they purchase their championship game tickets.

Ticket and Parking Pick-Up

Preordered tickets and parking passes may be picked up and new purchases may be made at the following times and locations, pending a win over Troy:

– Immediately following a win over Troy (until 7 p.m.) | Kidd Brewer Stadium ticket plaza

– Sunday, Nov. 25 | 1-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

– Monday, Nov. 26 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

– Tuesday, Nov. 27 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

– Wednesday, Nov. 28 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

– Thursday, Nov. 29 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

– Friday, Nov. 30 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Holmes Center Ticket Office

– Saturday, Dec. 1 | 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Holmes Center Priority Will Call (tickets with parking)

– Saturday, Dec. 1 | 9 a.m.- | Kidd Brewer Stadium ticket plaza (tickets without parking)

