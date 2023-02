Watauga senior Brooke Scheffler proved a double threat against Alexander Central on Jan. 31, hitting from inside the paint as well as from beyond the 3-point arc. Photographic image by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — Although Alexander Central has one of the best women’s basketball teams in the Northwestern Conference and challenged Watauga on Jan. 10 in a low-scoring defensive battle before losing, 38-25, in Taylorsville, they couldn’t keep up in the Jan. 31 rematch at Lentz Eggers Gym. The Pioneers ran away with this one, 52-39, before a full house of fans on both sides of the gym floor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket