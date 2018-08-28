Pack-the-Mack Fundraiser on Sept. 6 and Oct. 23 to Help Re-Turf the Fields at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex

Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 9:45 am

Soccer has been a staple in Watauga County for decades. Appalachian State Men’s Soccer played their first season in 1962 and the Women began playing in 1994. Watauga County Parks & Recreation has been offering soccer since 1973 and High Country Soccer Association has been providing professional youth coaching since 1986. The last 10 years has seen unprecedented growth in the sport not only nationwide but locally as well. Part of the area’s growth is due to the beautiful facility at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex built in 2009. Its artificial surface makes for an ideal playing space even under extreme weather. But artificial turf eventually needs replaced.

To help pay for returfing at TMSC, Pack-the-Mack fundraisers will be held during two Appalachian State home soccer games this fall. A picnic-style dinner for $7 per person will be offered in the parking lot by the stadium field prior to each game. Dinner includes burgers, hotdogs, sides, desserts, and a drink. As with all ASU home soccer games, there is no charge for attendance.

What: Pack-the-Mack

Why: Fundraisers to help returf the fields at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex

When:

Thursday, September 6 – ASU Women’s Soccer vs. North Florida, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. game.

Tuesday, October 23 – ASU Men’s Soccer vs. Presbyterian College, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. game.

Where: Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Boone

Cost: $7 per person for dinner, game is free

The Ted Mackorell Soccer complex is a three-way partnership with Appalachian State’s Men’s and Women’s Soccer programs, High Country Soccer Association, and Watauga County Parks and Recreation.

