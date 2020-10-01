October 7th App State-Louisiana Football Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Positive Tests

Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:51 am

Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with Chancellor Sheri Everts, AppHealthCare (our local public health agency) and the Sun Belt Conference, App State is postponing its scheduled football game against Louisiana due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.

A rematch of the 2018 and 2019 Sun Belt championship game participants was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on ESPN. The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.

All active cases are recovering in isolation. Close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.

The Mountaineers’ next game is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern. Updates will be provided should any further changes to the schedule be deemed necessary.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and university community remain our top priorities as we continue to navigate the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known that there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar. We appreciate the continued support of Chancellor Everts for our student-athletes and athletics department, and we support the university’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to play Louisiana next week, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our staff and the university community,” head coach Shawn Clark said.