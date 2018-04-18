Nine Different Racing Divisions Hit the Track at Mountain View Speedway Last Saturday

Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 11:19 am

Jimmy Price (#09) and Michael Eller (#71) both from Creston battle during Extreme Stock 4 action this past Saturday. (Photo by Jamie Hall Photography)

The 2018 racing got underway this past Saturday at Mountain View Speedway, located at the High Country Fairgrounds.

The event got off to an early start with a driver Meet-n-Greet at 10 a.m., then racing action started later in the day with a good field of cars and fans on hand.

Racing action resumes this Saturday at 5 p.m. with nine divisions in action including 602 Modifieds and a 100-Lap Enduro to cap off the evening’s events.

For more information on the speedway and for upcoming events, visit the track’s website at www.mountainviewspeedway.webs.com, find them on Facebook or call the track at 828-773-6896 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

Results from Saturday, April 14

 

LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN

First – Randy Ring #56

Second – “Flamin” Raymond Pennington #6

Third – Mark Handy #20

 

OUTLAW 4

First – Johnny Oakes #5

Second – Ryan Eastridge #6

Third – Danny Lewis, Sr. #28

 

MINI LATE MODELS

First – Brandon Loid #99

Second – Chase Teague #84

Third – Rick Goss #09

 

SEMI MOD 4

First – Jeff Eastridge #6

Second – Billy Goodman #2

Third – Jeff Turnmire #19

 

EXTREME STOCK 4

First – Michael Eller #71

Second – Jimmy Price #09

Third – Curtis Baker #K11

 

SPORT COMPACT

First – Tony Miller #88

Second – Dennis Roten #423

Third – Kyle Moretz #77

 

YOUNG GUNS

First – Logan Eller, Jr. #71

Second – Dixie Barker #84B

Third – Kelly Richardson #62

 

EXTREME SPORT COMPACT

First – Kevin Roberts #3

Second – Jeff Jennings #53

Third – Lindsey Jennings #28

 

STREET STOCK

First – Dale White #13

