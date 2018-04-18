Nine Different Racing Divisions Hit the Track at Mountain View Speedway Last Saturday

Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 11:19 am

The 2018 racing got underway this past Saturday at Mountain View Speedway, located at the High Country Fairgrounds.

The event got off to an early start with a driver Meet-n-Greet at 10 a.m., then racing action started later in the day with a good field of cars and fans on hand.

Racing action resumes this Saturday at 5 p.m. with nine divisions in action including 602 Modifieds and a 100-Lap Enduro to cap off the evening’s events.

For more information on the speedway and for upcoming events, visit the track’s website at www.mountainviewspeedway.webs. com , find them on Facebook or call the track at 828-773-6896 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Results from Saturday, April 14

LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN

First – Randy Ring #56

Second – “Flamin” Raymond Pennington #6

Third – Mark Handy #20

OUTLAW 4

First – Johnny Oakes #5

Second – Ryan Eastridge #6

Third – Danny Lewis, Sr. #28

MINI LATE MODELS

First – Brandon Loid #99

Second – Chase Teague #84

Third – Rick Goss #09

SEMI MOD 4

First – Jeff Eastridge #6

Second – Billy Goodman #2

Third – Jeff Turnmire #19

EXTREME STOCK 4

First – Michael Eller #71

Second – Jimmy Price #09

Third – Curtis Baker #K11

SPORT COMPACT

First – Tony Miller #88

Second – Dennis Roten #423

Third – Kyle Moretz #77

YOUNG GUNS

First – Logan Eller, Jr. #71

Second – Dixie Barker #84B

Third – Kelly Richardson #62

EXTREME SPORT COMPACT

First – Kevin Roberts #3

Second – Jeff Jennings #53

Third – Lindsey Jennings #28

STREET STOCK

First – Dale White #13

