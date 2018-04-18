Nine Different Racing Divisions Hit the Track at Mountain View Speedway Last Saturday

The 2018 racing got underway this past Saturday at Mountain View Speedway, located at the High Country Fairgrounds.
The event got off to an early start with a driver Meet-n-Greet at 10 a.m., then racing action started later in the day with a good field of cars and fans on hand.
Racing action resumes this Saturday at 5 p.m. with nine divisions in action including 602 Modifieds and a 100-Lap Enduro to cap off the evening’s events.
For more information on the speedway and for upcoming events, visit the track’s website at www.mountainviewspeedway.webs.
Results from Saturday, April 14
LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN
First – Randy Ring #56
Second – “Flamin” Raymond Pennington #6
Third – Mark Handy #20
OUTLAW 4
First – Johnny Oakes #5
Second – Ryan Eastridge #6
Third – Danny Lewis, Sr. #28
MINI LATE MODELS
First – Brandon Loid #99
Second – Chase Teague #84
Third – Rick Goss #09
SEMI MOD 4
First – Jeff Eastridge #6
Second – Billy Goodman #2
Third – Jeff Turnmire #19
EXTREME STOCK 4
First – Michael Eller #71
Second – Jimmy Price #09
Third – Curtis Baker #K11
SPORT COMPACT
First – Tony Miller #88
Second – Dennis Roten #423
Third – Kyle Moretz #77
YOUNG GUNS
First – Logan Eller, Jr. #71
Second – Dixie Barker #84B
Third – Kelly Richardson #62
EXTREME SPORT COMPACT
First – Kevin Roberts #3
Second – Jeff Jennings #53
Third – Lindsey Jennings #28
STREET STOCK
First – Dale White #13