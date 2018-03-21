New Owners Envision Big Things in the Community from the High Country Grizzlies

Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 9:31 am

By Nathan Ham

Entering its second year of existence, the High Country Grizzlies indoor football team is looking forward to becoming an even bigger part of the community in Boone and surrounding areas.

Paul and Christina Potter, who live in Ashe County, were looking for something to bring to the area that would have a positive impact on the communities in and around the High Country, particularly for children.

Paul is a Boone native while his wife, Christina, was born in Romania and has called the High Country home for 12 years now. The Potters consider themselves to be global entrepreneurs in the health and wellness industry.

The potential of what the Grizzlies can do for the community is what really drew the Potters to making this opportunity happen.

“It can be a centerpiece for the younger kids growing up, looking up to these guys. I’d like to have them involved year-round as time goes on,” Paul said.

“Having these guys to inspire them and motivate them and grow their self esteem. That’s what we want for our kids and our family,” Christina added.

The Potters currently have five children of their own in school right now so they understand the value of having good role models and influences around children.

Paul said they had looked at different things to bring into the High Country that would be beneficial for children, including a trampoline park. That’s when they started getting involved with the Grizzlies in 2017 and had the opportunity to purchase the team before the start of the 2018 season.

“We see a bigger plan for this down the road. We’re setting up things that we think may not show themselves as much this year, but next year I really think it will make a big impact,” said Paul. “It’s a fun thing to be a part of.”

It may be a bit cliché to say there’s more to football than just playing the game, but for what this family believes the Grizzlies can provide to the High Country, it’s certainly the truth.

“You saw what ASU did for this place. If we can do a quarter of that, then we’re doing good. We’re trying to reach the younger kids who really don’t have much to do in this area,” Paul said.

Team co-owner Bryan Bouboulis, who was part of the original ownership group in 2017, is a full-time educator in the finance department at Appalachian State University. Bouboulis graduated from App State with a degree in business administration and played football for the Mountaineers under legendary head coach Jerry Moore. In his owner bio on the Grizzlies’ website, Bouboulis says that getting more deeply involved with the community and giving back to the area that has given him so much of the years led to him being a co-owner of the team.

For more information on the High Country Grizzlies and to check out their upcoming season schedule, visit their website at highcountrygrizzlies.com. Single game tickets are $14 for adults, $5 for Appalachian State students and $5 for children.

The Grizzlies will be playing the Florida Tarpons in Boone this Saturday.

