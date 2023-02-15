NCAA Eastern Regional Championship and Final Four Team Coached by Avery Resident Hugh Durham Honored at University of Georgia

By Tim Gardner
The University of Georgia’s 1983 National Collegiate Athletics Association
(NCAA) Eastern Regional Championship and Final Four team coached by
Avery County resident and College Basketball Hall of Famer Hugh Durham
was honored at halftime of the school’s 75-68 Southeastern Conference
victory over Kentucky February 11 in Athens, GA.
Durham, his assistants (Don Beasley, Eddie Biedenbach, Larry Gay and
Joe Cunningham), many players and various support staff members from
that 1982-83 season team attended the 40th year reunion ceremony and
the game before a sellout crowd of 10,376 at Stegeman Coliseum. The
reunion included various other team events and was spearheaded by
University of Georgia Assistant Athletics Director John Bateman, a
manager on that team, and other school and athletics department officials.
Georgia, which claimed that championship and Final Four berth in its first-
ever NCAA Tournament appearance, also won the SEC Tournament title
that season.
The 1982-83 Georgia team featured a collection of talented players who
complimented each other’s play extremely well and peaked at the
necessary time going into the postseason. Those Bulldogs won a school
record and SEC-best 24 wins that season. They included: guards Gerald
Crosby, Vern Fleming, Monroe Jones, Derrick Floyd, Donald Hartry, Glenn
Ross and Monroe Jones; guard/forward Horace McMillan; forwards James
Banks, Sid Trusdale, Lamar Heard, Greg Bozman, Mike Morris and Joe
Ward; forwards/centers Terry Fair, Richard Corhen and Efron Jackson; and
center Troy Hitchcock.
Fair, Heard and Floyd provided senior leadership and all-around solid play,
juniors Banks and Fleming were the team’s top two scorers and
sophomores Crosby and Corhen were talented rotational players who were
heavily relied upon when they were most needed to make big plays and
they usually did. And the rest of the team’s players were good and
consistent contributors to its success-each in his own various specialties.
Three players from that team have passed away- Fair and Heard, co-
captains, along with reserve Hitchcock. But they were fondly remembered
during the reunion ceremony.
The 85-year-old Durham, who has a home in Banner Elk, recalled specifics
and intangibles of that most-accomplished team in Bulldogs’ history: “That
was an experienced team with great player chemistry. It was made up of
really good players who played well together. I never heard a player on that
team talk about his statistics or how much playing time he got. Instead, it
was more about playing hard for one another. That was one of the primary
reasons we achieved the success we did that season.”
Georgia entered the SEC Tournament played in Birmingham, AL as the
Number 6 seed, but proceeded to beat Mississippi (69-55), Tennessee (79-
60) and Alabama (86-71) in succession to win the conference title and
secure the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament bid.
They then played well enough to reach the Final Four in Albuquerque
before falling to North Carolina State, the eventual national champion.
Fourth-seeded Georgia edged fifth-seeded Virginia Commonwealth (56-54)
in the NCAA’s Round of 32 in Greensboro, NC to advance to the “Sweet
Sixteen” of the Eastern Regionals at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY.
There, Georgia knocked off the regional’s top-seeded St. John’s, 70-67,
and shocked second-seeded and defending National Champion North
Carolina and superstar player Michael Jordan, 82-77, two days later to win
the regional championship and advance to the NCAA Final Four.
Both St. Johns and North Carolina had a National Player of The Year for
the 1982-1983 season as chosen by various ratings organizations–Chris
Mullen of St. Johns and North Carolina’s Michael Jordan. But neither could
lead their teams past Georgia, whose players outplayed their teams at
most crucial times.
Versus St. Johns, Georgia had four players score in double figures,
including 27 points by Fair, who also grabbed nine rebounds.
Georgia’s wins over St. Johns and North Carolina are still considered two
of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history—especially the one
against North Carolina. Although St. Johns was seeded higher than North
Carolina, it is a general consensus that North Carolina was the better team.
Before a crowd of almost 23,000, Georgia played North Carolina, that, like
St. Johns, had been atop the national polls during the 1982-83 regular
season. Besides Jordan, North Carolina featured two more All-Americans
in Sam Perkins and Brad Daugherty. But the Bulldogs got 20 points from
Banks (7-of-10 field goals; 6-of-6 free throws) and 17 each from Fleming
and Crosby enroute to the victory.
To provide proof how monumental Georgia’s win over North Carolina was,
consider that the Bulldogs had lost their greatest player ever in All-
American forward Dominique Wilkins, who had entered the National
Basketball Association (NBA) draft after the previous season and that they
had no starter taller than 6-foot-7 competing against a Tar Heels team with
much more height, over-all talent and tradition. But Georgia shot the ball
well, forcing North Carolina out of its zone defense into man-to-man
defense. And the Tar Heels could not contain Georgia’s speed and
quickness, as the Bulldogs repeatedly beat North Carolina up-and-down
the floor. Georgia also scorched the nets from the floor, making 32-of-57
shots (56 percent) for the game.
Banks was named the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) of the East
Regional, and Fleming was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 1983
SEC Tournament.
Several of the players on Georgia’s 1982-83 team were recruited and
signed to play for the University of Georgia by another coach with strong
Avery County ties, Roger Banks. The last head basketball coach at old
Newland High School and the first at Avery County High, following the
consolidation of Newland, Crossnore and Cranberry High Schools, Roger
Banks was an assistant coach and recruiting director to Durham for three
seasons (1978-79, 1979-80 and 1980-81). Roger Banks served fifteen
years as a collegiate assistant coach and recruiting director at five schools,
which besides Georgia, includes Gardner-Webb, Austin Peay, Georgia
Tech and Auburn. He earned a reputation as one of the best recruiters in
college basketball history after signing top players for each school,
including some who became All-Americans and NBA standouts.
He currently lives in the North Carolina High Country community of Linville
Falls.
Durham became Georgia’s head coach in 1978 and faced a major
reconstruction job. Prior to his tenure with the Bulldogs, Georgia had never
been to either the NCAA or NIT Tournaments, had never won a
Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season or tournament
championship and had losing records in 23 of the previous 27 seasons.
But he immediately embarked on a remarkable transformation project with
“Durham’s Dunkyard Dawgs” that produced the most prolific era of Georgia
Basketball. During his seventeen years as head coach (1978-79 through
1994-95 seasons), Durham led the Bulldogs to five NCAA Tournaments,
seven National Invitation Tournaments (NIT), the Eastern Regional title and
NCAA Final Four, one NIT Final Four and their first SEC Regular Season
and Tournament championships.
He is still the coach with the most wins in Georgia Basketball history.
He posted 633 career victories in 37 seasons as a head coach, with 230 at
Florida State University from 1967-78; 297 at the University of Georgia
from 1979-95; and 106 at Jacksonville University from 1998-2005.
Durham also coached Florida State to the 1972 NCAA Final Four and
national championship game.
He also played and served as an assistant at Florida State.
The legendary Durham was enshrined in the College Basketball Hall of
Fame for his coaching feats in 2016.
A Lyndon, KY native, Durham is married to the former Malinda Dixon of
Jacksonville, FL. They have three sons– David, Doug and Jim—and six
grandchildren. Doug was named as a National Assistant Basketball
Coach of The Year while coaching as an assistant for his father at
Jacksonville. They also coached against each other as head coaches
during the 1994-95 season when Hugh’s Georgia Bulldogs beat Doug’s
Georgia Southern University Eagles, 87-57.
