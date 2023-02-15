NCAA Eastern Regional Championship and Final Four Team Coached by Avery Resident Hugh Durham Honored at University of Georgia

Hugh Durham, the University of Georgia’s head coach of the 1982-83 Southeastern Conference and NCAA Eastern Regional Champions and Final Four Bulldogs waves to the Stegeman Coliseum crowd in Athens, GA during the 40th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony of that team.

By Tim Gardner

The University of Georgia’s 1983 National Collegiate Athletics Association

(NCAA) Eastern Regional Championship and Final Four team coached by

Avery County resident and College Basketball Hall of Famer Hugh Durham

was honored at halftime of the school’s 75-68 Southeastern Conference

victory over Kentucky February 11 in Athens, GA.

Durham, his assistants (Don Beasley, Eddie Biedenbach, Larry Gay and

Joe Cunningham), many players and various support staff members from

that 1982-83 season team attended the 40th year reunion ceremony and

the game before a sellout crowd of 10,376 at Stegeman Coliseum. The

reunion included various other team events and was spearheaded by

University of Georgia Assistant Athletics Director John Bateman, a

manager on that team, and other school and athletics department officials.

Georgia, which claimed that championship and Final Four berth in its first-

ever NCAA Tournament appearance, also won the SEC Tournament title

that season.

Avery County resident Coach Hugh Durham directs his Georgia team from the sidelines during the 1982-83 NCAA Eastern Regionals which the Bulldogs won to advance to the Final Four.

The 1982-83 Georgia team featured a collection of talented players who

complimented each other’s play extremely well and peaked at the

necessary time going into the postseason. Those Bulldogs won a school

record and SEC-best 24 wins that season. They included: guards Gerald

Crosby, Vern Fleming, Monroe Jones, Derrick Floyd, Donald Hartry, Glenn

Ross and Monroe Jones; guard/forward Horace McMillan; forwards James

Banks, Sid Trusdale, Lamar Heard, Greg Bozman, Mike Morris and Joe

Ward; forwards/centers Terry Fair, Richard Corhen and Efron Jackson; and

center Troy Hitchcock.

Fair, Heard and Floyd provided senior leadership and all-around solid play,

juniors Banks and Fleming were the team’s top two scorers and

sophomores Crosby and Corhen were talented rotational players who were

heavily relied upon when they were most needed to make big plays and

they usually did. And the rest of the team’s players were good and

consistent contributors to its success-each in his own various specialties.

Three players from that team have passed away- Fair and Heard, co-

captains, along with reserve Hitchcock. But they were fondly remembered

during the reunion ceremony.

The 85-year-old Durham, who has a home in Banner Elk, recalled specifics

and intangibles of that most-accomplished team in Bulldogs’ history: “That

was an experienced team with great player chemistry. It was made up of

really good players who played well together. I never heard a player on that

team talk about his statistics or how much playing time he got. Instead, it

was more about playing hard for one another. That was one of the primary

reasons we achieved the success we did that season.”

Georgia entered the SEC Tournament played in Birmingham, AL as the

Number 6 seed, but proceeded to beat Mississippi (69-55), Tennessee (79-

60) and Alabama (86-71) in succession to win the conference title and

secure the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament bid.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs played in the school’s first NCAA Final Four in 1983 in Albuquerque, NM after winning the Eastern Regionals. Pictured on the airport’s tarmac there are: (Left-to-Right) Sitting/Kneeling: Efron Jackson, Live Bulldog Mascot UGA IV, Gerald Crosby and Monroe Jones (waving with left hand); First Row, Standing: Derrick Floyd, Head Coach Hugh Durham, Glenn Ross, Vern Fleming and Donald Hartry; Next Row, Standing: Horace McMillan, Richard Corhen, Terry Fair, Lamar Heard and James Banks; and Very Back: Troy Hitchcock.

They then played well enough to reach the Final Four in Albuquerque

before falling to North Carolina State, the eventual national champion.

Fourth-seeded Georgia edged fifth-seeded Virginia Commonwealth (56-54)

in the NCAA’s Round of 32 in Greensboro, NC to advance to the “Sweet

Sixteen” of the Eastern Regionals at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY.

There, Georgia knocked off the regional’s top-seeded St. John’s, 70-67,

and shocked second-seeded and defending National Champion North

Carolina and superstar player Michael Jordan, 82-77, two days later to win

the regional championship and advance to the NCAA Final Four.

Both St. Johns and North Carolina had a National Player of The Year for

the 1982-1983 season as chosen by various ratings organizations–Chris

Mullen of St. Johns and North Carolina’s Michael Jordan. But neither could

lead their teams past Georgia, whose players outplayed their teams at

most crucial times.

Versus St. Johns, Georgia had four players score in double figures,

including 27 points by Fair, who also grabbed nine rebounds.

Georgia’s wins over St. Johns and North Carolina are still considered two

of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history—especially the one

against North Carolina. Although St. Johns was seeded higher than North

Carolina, it is a general consensus that North Carolina was the better team.

Before a crowd of almost 23,000, Georgia played North Carolina, that, like

St. Johns, had been atop the national polls during the 1982-83 regular

season. Besides Jordan, North Carolina featured two more All-Americans

in Sam Perkins and Brad Daugherty. But the Bulldogs got 20 points from

Banks (7-of-10 field goals; 6-of-6 free throws) and 17 each from Fleming

and Crosby enroute to the victory.

Avery County resident Coach Hugh Durham directs his Georgia team from the sidelines during the 1982-83 NCAA Eastern Regionals which the Bulldogs won to advance to the Final Four.

To provide proof how monumental Georgia’s win over North Carolina was,

consider that the Bulldogs had lost their greatest player ever in All-

American forward Dominique Wilkins, who had entered the National

Basketball Association (NBA) draft after the previous season and that they

had no starter taller than 6-foot-7 competing against a Tar Heels team with

much more height, over-all talent and tradition. But Georgia shot the ball

well, forcing North Carolina out of its zone defense into man-to-man

defense. And the Tar Heels could not contain Georgia’s speed and

quickness, as the Bulldogs repeatedly beat North Carolina up-and-down

the floor. Georgia also scorched the nets from the floor, making 32-of-57

shots (56 percent) for the game.

Banks was named the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) of the East

Regional, and Fleming was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 1983

SEC Tournament.

Several of the players on Georgia’s 1982-83 team were recruited and

signed to play for the University of Georgia by another coach with strong

Avery County ties, Roger Banks. The last head basketball coach at old

Newland High School and the first at Avery County High, following the

consolidation of Newland, Crossnore and Cranberry High Schools, Roger

Banks was an assistant coach and recruiting director to Durham for three

seasons (1978-79, 1979-80 and 1980-81). Roger Banks served fifteen

years as a collegiate assistant coach and recruiting director at five schools,

which besides Georgia, includes Gardner-Webb, Austin Peay, Georgia

Tech and Auburn. He earned a reputation as one of the best recruiters in

college basketball history after signing top players for each school,

including some who became All-Americans and NBA standouts.

He currently lives in the North Carolina High Country community of Linville

Falls.

Roger Banks, also a North Carolina High Country resident, is a former University of Georgia ace assistant coach to Hugh Durham and is regarded as one of the greatest recruiters in college basketball history. He signed several MacDonalds High School All-Americans for the Bulldogs, including Vern Fleming and James Banks of the 1982-83 SEC and Eastern Regional Champions and Final Four team.

Durham became Georgia’s head coach in 1978 and faced a major

reconstruction job. Prior to his tenure with the Bulldogs, Georgia had never

been to either the NCAA or NIT Tournaments, had never won a

Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season or tournament

championship and had losing records in 23 of the previous 27 seasons.

But he immediately embarked on a remarkable transformation project with

“Durham’s Dunkyard Dawgs” that produced the most prolific era of Georgia

Basketball. During his seventeen years as head coach (1978-79 through

1994-95 seasons), Durham led the Bulldogs to five NCAA Tournaments,

seven National Invitation Tournaments (NIT), the Eastern Regional title and

NCAA Final Four, one NIT Final Four and their first SEC Regular Season

and Tournament championships.

He is still the coach with the most wins in Georgia Basketball history.

He posted 633 career victories in 37 seasons as a head coach, with 230 at

Florida State University from 1967-78; 297 at the University of Georgia

from 1979-95; and 106 at Jacksonville University from 1998-2005.

Durham also coached Florida State to the 1972 NCAA Final Four and

national championship game.

He also played and served as an assistant at Florida State.

The legendary Durham was enshrined in the College Basketball Hall of

Fame for his coaching feats in 2016.

Coaches, players and staff members of the 1982-83 University of Georgia Basketball team pose for a group picture on the Stegeman Coliseum court during halftime of Georgia’s 75-68 victory over Kentucky this season.

A Lyndon, KY native, Durham is married to the former Malinda Dixon of

Jacksonville, FL. They have three sons– David, Doug and Jim—and six

grandchildren. Doug was named as a National Assistant Basketball

Coach of The Year while coaching as an assistant for his father at

Jacksonville. They also coached against each other as head coaches

during the 1994-95 season when Hugh’s Georgia Bulldogs beat Doug’s

Georgia Southern University Eagles, 87-57.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

