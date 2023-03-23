Movin’ on: Appalachian FC advances in Open Cup after win over Fusion in OT

Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. —Another chapter in Appalachian FC’s storied beginning was written on March 22. Call them the Sasquatch Armada, if you will, or even call them a motley crew, but the Boone-based, semi-pro soccer team is for real after a stirring, double overtime win decided with penalty kicks against North Carolina Fusion at Ted Mackorell Soccer Stadium.

After 90 minutes of regulation and two 15-minute overtime periods that ended in a 2-2 deadlock, the match was decided on penalty kicks. When two Fusion kicks sailed over the goal and a third hit the crossbar while Appalachian FC’s first two attempts by Max Landau and Kevin Arguello found gold in the back of the net, the outcome was already a foregone conclusion. Kevin De Lange’s successful penalty kick for FC was just icing on the proverbial cake.

