Mountaineer Talk to Debut for the 2020 Season on Tuesday, September 8

Published Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:09 pm

Presented by Modern Automotive, App State’s weekly Mountaineer Talk radio show will make its 2020-21 debut on Tuesday, Sept. 8.



Mountaineer Talk shows featuring head football coach Shawn Clark are scheduled to air on Tuesday nights from 7-8 p.m. on Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield IMG College radio affiliates as well as App State’s Facebook Live platform. With safety measures in mind, they will be recorded with no fans present in a studio-style setup at the Mark E. Ricks Athletics Complex.



Next week’s season debut with Adam Witten, Voice of the Mountaineers, discussing App State football with Clark and additional guests will air four days before the Sept. 12 home opener against Charlotte in Kidd Brewer Stadium. The presence of midweek games on App State’s schedule could contribute to future changes in the live recording day.



Mountaineer Talk can be heard on the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, led by the flagship station for App State Athletics â€” WKBC 97.3 FM. Additionally, the show can be watched live online at Facebook.com/AppStateFootball at the time of its recording and heard online at appstatesports.com or through the TuneIn app.



There remain several ways for fans to ask questions and interact with Witten, Clark and guests during each broadcast. To submit a question, use the hashtag #MountaineerTalk on Twitter, email [email protected] com , text 828-351-6878 or ask a question via the Facebook live feed at Facebook.com/AppStateFootball.

