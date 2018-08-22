Mountaineer Talk for 2018-19 to Debut Aug. 28 at Cafe Portofino

Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 9:23 am

Mountaineer Talk, the Appalachian IMG Sports Network’s weekly call-in show with head football coach Scott Satterfield , makes its 2018-19 debut on Tuesday, Aug. 28, live at Café Portofino on Rivers Street.

All shows will begin at 7 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. in a new location within the main dining room at Café Portofino.

Satterfield and App State student-athletes will join Adam Witten, Voice of the Mountaineers, starting next week as Appalachian prepares for its Sept. 1 opener at Penn State. Fans are invited to join them and participate in the program as members of the audience.

The only Tuesday with no show during the regular season will be Oct. 9, the same day the Mountaineers play a nationally televised Sun Belt Conference game at Arkansas State.

If you’re not in the audience at Café Portofino, Mountaineer Talk can also be heard live on the following Appalachian IMG Sports Network affiliates throughout the state: WKBC 97.3 FM in Wilkesboro/Boone, WCGC 1270 AM in Charlotte/Gastonia, WAVO 1150 AM in Charlotte/Rock Hill, WSJS 600 AM and 101.3 FM in Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point and WZGM 1350 AM in Asheville.

Mountaineer Talk can also be heard online at appstatesports.com or through the TuneIn app. Beginning this year, fans can also watch the show live at Facebook.com/AppStateFootball.

There are several ways that fans can ask questions and interact with Witten, Satterfield and guests during each broadcast. Use the hashtag #MountaineerTalk on Twitter, email mountaineertalk@gmail.com, text 828-351-6878 or ask a question via the Facebook live feed at Facebook.com/AppStateFootball.

Tuesdays will be exciting, eventful days for App State fans in Boone, as the new “Inside the Huddle” luncheons will be held at the Fairway Cafe at the Boone Golf Club & Venue and catered by Casa Rustica on Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

2018 Mountaineer Talk football dates (7-8 p.m.)

Aug. 28

Sept. 4

Sept. 11

Sept. 18

Sept. 25

Oct. 2

Oct. 16

Oct. 23

Oct. 30

Nov. 6

Nov. 13

Nov. 20

Nov. 27

