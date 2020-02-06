Mountaineer Football Team to be Recognized During Saturday’s Basketball Game at the Holmes Convocation Center

Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 3:37 pm

By Nathan Ham

This Saturday’s home basketball game between Appalachian State and Texas State will give Mountaineer fans one more chance to celebrate the outstanding 2019 Mountaineer Football season.

App State won its fourth straight Sun Belt Championship and a fifth bowl game in as many tries to put the finishing touches on an outstanding 13-1 season in which they finished 18th in the Amway Coaches Poll and 19th in the Associated Press Top 25. They also set a single-season record for wins by an FBS program from the state of North Carolina.

Tip-off for Saturday’s basketball game is 4 p.m. at the Holmes Convocation Center. Members of the football team will be signing autographs in the concourse prior to the game. There will also be commemorative posters available, and head coach Shawn Clark will lead the way as the team is recognized on the court during halftime. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the ticket office at 828-262-2079, heading to appstatesports.com or visiting the ticket office at the Holmes Center. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to tip-off.

The men’s basketball team is having a strong year under first-year head coach Dustin Kerns. Appalachian State picked up its 12th win of the season last Thursday in a 71-64 win over Arkansas State to sweep the season series over the Red Wolves. This is also the first time App State has won 12 games before February since the 2009-10 season.

App State dropped a hard-fought 93-86 decision to Sun Belt Conference leader Little Rock on Saturday in the team’s most recent game. The Mountaineers are 12-11 overall and 6-6 in the Sun Belt.

If you’re looking for something to do on Thursday night, the Mountaineers will play at home at 7 p.m. against UT Arlington. App State leading scorer Justin Forrest is coming off of being named the Sun Belt Co-Sun Belt Player of the Week alongside Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell. Forrest has scored at least 10 points in 16 straight games and is coming off of a 26-point performance against Arkansas State and a 23-point game against Little Rock.

