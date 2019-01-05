Mountaineer Defensive Standout Clifton Duck Declares for National Football League Draft

Published Friday, January 4, 2019 at 9:48 pm

By Tim Gardner

Appalachian State University cornerback Clifton Duck announced on Twitter that he will forgo his senior season with the Mountaineers and make himself available for the 2019 National Football League (NFL) Draft.

Duck tweeted the following remarks: “I would like to formally declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. I would like to wish Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and the team good luck in 2019. The program is in great hands. (I’m) Always A Mountaineer.”

A Matthews, NC native, Duck helped lead the Mountaineers to a sterling 30-9 record during the stretch, a Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2018, a share of the league title in both 2016 and 2017 and three consecutive bowl victories.

Duck, a rising senior, started all 39 of the Mountaineers’ games during his collegiate career. He intercepted five passes in 2016 when he was named the Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year. He then led the league with six interceptions in 2017.

Entering the 2018 season, Duck was the preseason Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He made 51 tackles and one interception this past season. He also broke up five more passes.

Duck was part of a defense that was ranked as major college football’s (Football Bowl Subdivision) best in fewest touchdown passes allowed during the 2018 season. The Mountaineers tied with Mississippi State, which went into its bowl game against Iowa with just five touchdowns allowed. But Mississippi State surrendered three passing touchdowns to Iowa in the Outback Bowl, while Appalachian State gave up only one touchdown pass to Middle Tennessee State (a 45-13 win) in the New Orleans Bowl.

