Mountain View Speedway Fires the Engines this Saturday; Driver Meet and Greet Happening at 10 a.m.

Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 3:03 pm

By Nathan Ham

This Saturday, April 14, marks the official start of the dirt track racing season at Mountain View Speedway. The green flag will drop for the first race at 3 p.m.

Prior to the racing action getting underway, fans are encouraged to come out and meet their favorite drivers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a special driver meet and greet.

Races at the track are always loads of family fun, especially for the children in attendance. This week there will be a bouncy house as well as face painting activities for the kids. A special corn hole contest will take place as well as many other events associated with the season opener.

Watauga County Sheriff candidate David Searcy will be on hand to meet with citizens in the community and answer their questions.

The meet and greet event is free to the public. Fans will get to see their favorite drivers and cars as they prepare to hit the track later in the day.

Mountain View Speedway is located at the High Country Fairgrounds just off of Roby Greene Road.

For more information on the track, events or racing schedule, visit their website, Facebook page or give them a call at 828-773-6896 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

