Lutz Named App State’s Assistant Athletics Director for Football Operations

By Tim Gardner

Appalachian State head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz made another hire to his first Mountaineer staff Friday with the addition of administrator Andy Lutz.

A veteran working in various college sports facets, Lutz will serve as Assistant Athletics Director for Football Operations at Appalachian State.

“Andy is detailed and organized and has great experience running all the organizational aspects of a football program,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re excited to welcome Andy and his wife and daughter to Boone.”

A college football athletics administrator since 1991, Lutz spent the past six seasons (2013-2018) as a member of Georgia Tech’s football staff, including the last four as director of player personnel. The 2014 Yellow Jackets were Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) runners-up and won the Orange Bowl over Mississippi State while Lutz was on their staff.

During Lutz’s tenure at Georgia Tech, he worked for head coach Paul Johnson, a native of the North Carolina High Country town of Newland.

Lutz has been part of staffs that have won conference titles (Auburn – Southeastern Conference (SEC), Nevada – Big West Conference and division titles (Georgia Tech – ACC Coastal, Auburn – SEC West). He has contributed to a total of eight bowl wins at three different schools, including wins in the Orange and Sugar Bowls.

Lutz served as assistant athletics director for football operations at Texas Tech from 2010-12, in which he oversaw all facets of Texas Tech football’s recruiting efforts as well as the day-to-day operations of the Red Raider program.

From 1998-2008, Lutz was the assistant to the head football coach at Auburn, where his duties included daily operations for recruiting and personnel. During his tenure there, he contributed to a 13-0 SEC Championship season in 2004 that included a win over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl, as well as an 11-2 season in 2006 that culminated with a Cotton Bowl win over Nebraska.

Before his stint at Auburn, Lutz spent two years (1996-98) at the University of Mississippi as assistant to the athletics director for recruiting, helping coordinate the recruiting processes for all Rebels’ sports. Lutz was promoted to that position after a year as a graduate assistant at Mississippi.

Lutz began his collegiate administration career in 1991 at his alma mater, the University of the Pacific. After three years there, he became a graduate assistant at the University of Nevada in 1994.

Lutz holds bachelor’s (communications/public relations, 1991) and master’s (educational counseling, 1994) degrees from Pacific. He was a three-year football letterman for Pacific from 1989-91 after beginning his collegiate career at San Joaquin Delta (California) College, where he was a first-team all-conference and second-team all-state defensive back as a freshman in 1987.

He and his wife, Brandy, have one daughter, Aberle.

