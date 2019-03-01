LMC Skiing and Snowboarding Team Posts Several Individual Conference Champions this Season

Published Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:21 am

The Lees-McRae College skiing and snowboarding club has wrapped up competition in the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association’s (USCSA) Southeast Conference.

Lees-McRae competed in five events this season, beginning with giant slalom and slopestyle competition at Appalachian Ski Resort back on Jan. 12-13. Sophomore Avery Lineberger finished in the top 10 for the ski giant slalom event, while Tommy MacLeod also finished 12th. MacLeod also posted an 11th-place finish in the men’s slopestyle event. Lili Bauer made her debut with a win in the women’s snowboard giant slalom event, while Christine Turk also finished 10th. Nicholas Sdrenka notched a second-place finish in the men’s snowboard giant slalom, while Chandler Houck also finished 14th in the event.

The next event for the team was over Jan. 20-21 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) at nearby Sugar Mountain Resort, in which the teams competed in both slalom and giant slalom events. Foggy conditions made things difficult, but Lineberger fought through the elements for a 22nd-place finish. MacLeod would post a 21st-place finish on Jan. 21. Alex Broussard made his season debut with a second-place finish in the men’s snowboard giant slalom event, while Bauer posted her second win of the season in the women’s snowboard giant slalom event.

Lees-McRae then traveled to Massanutten Resort in McGayhesville, Va. for the next event on Jan. 26-27 to participate in the largest event in the history of the USCSA Southeast Conference. Bauer posted two solid runs for a second-place finish in the women’s ski slopestyle, while Turk placed 13th in the event. Houck also finished 16th in the women’s ski slopestyle, while MacLeod would place ninth in the men’s ski slopestyle event. Bauer and Broussard continued their strong performances in the snowboard giant slalom events, finishing first and second respectively in their events. Bauer moved into first place overall in the conference in women’s alpine snowboarding with her performance.

The team’s next event was Feb. 2-3 at Bryce Resort in Mt. Jackson, Va., which hosted slalom and giant slalom events. Lineberger posted two quality runs to finish 27th on the men’s side. Bauer continued to impress on the snowboard with another win in women’s snowboard giant slalom, while also winning the slalom competition. Broussard also had another solid day on the snowboard, winning the men’s slalom event and finishing second in the men’s giant slalom event.

The final event of the conference season took place back at Bryce Resort on Feb. 9-10 with railjam, slalom and cross events. MacLeod notched a third-place finish in the ski railjam, while Bauer and Turk finished fifth and eighth respectively on the snowboard side to help the women’s team to a second-place finish. On the snowboard side, Broussard notched a second-place finish while Houck came in 18th. In the cross event, MacLeod would finish seventh while Linberger would finish 16th. Broussard would finish sixth while Houck would finish 16th on the snowboard side. Bauer would win the snowboard event, while Turk would come in fourth lifting the team to another second-place finish.

The men finished the season eighth in the conference in alpine skiing, fourth in alpine snowboarding, eighth in freestyle snowboarding and fourth in freestyle skiing. The women finished fourth in alpine snowboarding and third in freestyle snowboarding. Lees-McRae also had several individuals rank in the conference, including several conference champions. MacLeod finished the year 23rd in the conference in alpine skiing, while Lineberger was 25th. Broussard captured the conference championship in alpine snowboarding, while Sdrenka finished 16th and Houck finished 22nd. Broussard also took sixth in the freestyle snowboarding category, while Houck finished 30th. MacLeod also finished third in the freestyle skiing category. Bauer won the conference championship in alpine and freestyle snowboarding, while Turk finished eighth overall.

For more information of Lees-McRae Athletics, follow us on our social media sites on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).

Comments

comments