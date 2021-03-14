[Live] Watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Gonzalez Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

Published Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 7:40 pm

Juan Francisco Estrada is set to face the challenge of Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on Saturday 13th March 2021 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.Watch Live Boxing: Estrada – Gonzalez 2, McCaskill – Braekhus Live Stream and Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Axel Vega Live Stream, Free On Saturday, March 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. All boxing fans are excited to watch this match Estrada – Gonzalez 2 live Free Stream exclusively broadcast on DAZN in USA and other countries.

All that is left for Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is to officially make weight on the eve of fight night.

The pair of junior bantamweight title claimants have complied with all pre-fight safety weight checks ahead of their long-anticipated championship rematch. Both boxers were well within the accepted limit seven days out from their March 13 DAZN headliner, which comes with the WBC and WBA 115-pound titles on the line.

Event: Estrada vs Gonzalez 2- Fight Night Show

Date : Saturday, March 13

Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Arena: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA.

TV: Dazn

Per WBC rules, participants are required to weigh no heavier than 3% above the contracted limit for a sanctioned fight at the seven-day mark. Estrada (41-3, 28KOs) weighed 118 pounds at that point, while Gonzalez (50-2, 41KOs) checked in at 118.2 points. The maximum allowable limit is 119 pounds, rounded up from 3% more than the 115-pound divisional limit.

The gentle weight cuts were on pace from where both boxers were at the 14-day point, where they were required to weigh no heavier than 121 pounds. Estrada was 120 pounds one week ago, while Gonzalez was 120.6 pounds.

Neither boxer has a history of missing weight, nor is It expected to be an issue at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of their rematch which will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Estrada will attempt the third defense of his World junior bantamweight championship since claiming the crown in April 2019. The feat came in another celebrated rematch, as the Hermosillo, Mexico native became a two-division champion following a 12-round decision win over Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Estrada suffered a narrow points loss to the hard-hitting Thai in their Feb. 2018 championship clash before gaining revenge 14 months later.

In his most recent start, Estrada—in yet another rematch—climbed off of the canvas to drop and stop former WBC titlist Carlos Cuadras in the 11th round of their unforgettable thriller last October in Mexico City.

The same show saw Gonzalez make the first defense of the WBA title in a 12-round decision over Israel Gonzalez. The fight came eight months after becoming a two-time 115-pound titlist, with the legendary four-division champ turning back the clock in a 9th round knockout of unbeaten Kal Yafai last February in Frisco, Texas.

Ford (8-0, 4 KO), a 21-year-old featherweight out of Camden, NJ, is coming off a nice seventh-round knockout of Juan Antonio Lopez last December. He meets another unbeaten youngster in 23-year-old Aaron “Angel Baby” Perez (10-0, 6 KO), who’s yet to graduate past fighting opponents with losing records.

Houston’s Williams (7-0, 6 KO) ran over Isiah Jones in 89 seconds on that same Canelo-Smith card and gets what looks to be a decent test in middleweight Aaron Coley (16-3-1, 7 KO), who’s gone to three consecutive split decisions.

Jones (5-0-1, 2 KO), meanwhile, is in need of an impressive performance after drawing with Kevin Montiel Mendoza last October. He fights fellow super featherweight Jorge David Castaneda (13-1, 11 KO) in “OJ3’s” first scheduled eight-rounder.

Watch Boxing More News

Estrada-Chocolatito 2, more: Boxing TV schedule for Mar. 10-13

Estrada vs Chocolatito II – Matchroom Boxing Live

Estrada vs. Chocolatito 2: Press Conference

Francisco vs Chocolatito Live at DAZN

Gonzalez vs Estrada Live VPN

Triple Header!! Gonzalez vs Estrada Live Stream : How to watch online and TV Guide

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs Juan Francisco Estrada Live Stream: Start Time,Preview,Odds,Bio, Records, How to watch online and more

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Axel Aragon Vega Live Stream, Time, Preview and Prediction

Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus Live Stream info, start time, how to watch on DAZN

Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 fight card

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, rematch, 12 rounds, WBA/WBC junior bantamweight title unification

Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus rematch for McCaskill’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Women’s Welterweight Titles

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Axel Vega for Kyoguchi’s WBA Junior Flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Aaron Coley; Middleweight

Otha Jones III vs. Jorge Castaneda; Lightweight

Raymond Ford vs. Aaron Perez; Featherweight​

What time does Estrada vs Gonzalez II start?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 10:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST at American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States, which is around 3:00 am GMT in the UK.

Who is showing Estrada vs Gonzalez II?

Estrada vs Gonzalez II will be broadcast on DAZN in the US, while the fight will be broadcast in the United Kingdom by DAZN Global (UK).

Watch Estrada – Gonzalez 2 live Free with a VPN

Chocolatito vs. Estrada fight date, start time

Date : Saturday, March 13

: Saturday, March 13 Coverage : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Gonzalez vs. Estrada Main event (approx): 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Watch: Live Stream

The Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 fight card takes place on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Gonzalez and Estrada are expected to make their way to the ring at around 11 p.m. ET, although that depends on how long the earlier fights take.

How to watch Stream Estrada vs. Gonzalez on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to the fight live on DAZN. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch Estrada – Gonzalez 2 live Free on DAZN:

Connect to a server location in Canada.

Go to DAZN Canada and sign up.

Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You may need a Canadian billing address to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app on your Android or iOS device.