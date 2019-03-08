Lees-McRae Volleyball Releases Information on Summer Camps

Published Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:59 pm

The Lees-McRae College women’s volleyball team released information on its summer camps on Thursday. Over the course of the summer months, the Bobcats will host three different camps: Elite ID Clinic, Youth Skills Camp, Bobcat Skills Camp. For more information on each, see below.

The first camp will be the Elite ID Clinic. This clinic will take place on May 27 from 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. It is geared towards girls in grades 9-12 that are looking to continue their playing careers after high school. The clinic will be operated like a normal volleyball practice and attendees will learn all of the skills involved in becoming a better volleyball player. Cost is $130 per camper, which includes meals and a Lees-McRae volleyball t-shirt.

The second camp will be the Youth Skills Camp on June 20-21. The session will be 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. This camp is open to all girls and boys in grades 4-8. During this camp these ‘Little Bobcats’ will learn news skills in a fun-filled environment that translates into beginning to play volleyball. Cost is $85 per camper ($100 walk up day of). Meals will not be provided but will offer a concession stand and pizza for purchase. Each camper will receive a Lees-McRae volleyball t-shirt.

The third and final camp will be the Bobcat Skills Camp on June 22-23. Times for both days are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. This camp is for girls and boys of all ages that have already been introduced to organized volleyball. During these sessions, they will continue to learn and develop their skills in a fun-filled environment. Meals will not be provided for the camp but there will be a concession stand and pizza for purchase. Cost of the camp is $150 ($200 walk up the day of). Each camper will get a Lees-McRae volleyball t-shirt.

Registration links for all three camps can be found HERE. For any questions on these camps, contact Caitlin Bullock via email ([email protected]) or by phone (828) 898-8714.

For more information of Lees-McRae Athletics, follow us on our social media sites on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).

Comments

comments