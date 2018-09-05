Lees-McRae Cycling Puts on Strong Opening Display at King University Mountain Bike Event

Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 1:44 pm

The Lees-McRae College men’s and women’s cycling teams put together a solid display at the King University mountain bike event this past weekend (Sept. 1-2).

On the opening day of competition, the teams notched five wins and six other podium finishes in team relay, short-track and dual slalom events.

Team relay – The B relay team of James Kreuzburg, Joseph Penley, Marla Cline and Kiley Krasley won the event, while the A team of Andrew Sparks, Nolan VanderZwaag, Svetlana Mack and Erin Sferrazza finished in third.

Men on Day One – In the men’s A short-track competition, VanderZwaag was first across the line while Jack Perry was third. It was VanderZwaag’s first career mountain bike win at LMC. Jack Perry took third in the event, while Brendon Bengtson was seventh and Nick Sdrenka finished eighth. Drew Blackstone finished ninth, while Andrew Sparks crossed the line in 20th. In the B race, Kreuzburg won the event while teammate David Kahn took second. Joseph Penley also finished in sixth. Zach Ross also won the men’s C short-track race. Jacob Tarbay finished in fifth, while Dewight Winchester crossed the line in 11th. In the dual slalom A event, Michael Fuerst took fourth while David Kahn took fifth and Jake Kahn finished seventh. Anthony Khare also took eighth in the race. Cole Kraft and Clancy Loorham finished back-to-back in 13th and 14th respectively. In the B dual slalom competition, Blackstone and Sparks finished in 11th and 12th respectively.

Women on Day One – In the women’s A short track race, Sferrazza notched a second place finish while Veronica Laughton took third. In the B/C short track event, Krasley came in third while Cline finished right behind her in fourth. Laughton would go on to win the dual slalom A event, while Mack finished in fifth. In the B dual slalom event, Sferrazza took fifth while Dagny Palmer finished right on her heels in sixth.

On day two of competition, the teams competed in cross-country and downhill events.

Men on Day Two – In the A cross-country event, VanderZwaag finished in second while Sdrenka took fifth. Perry finished ninth, while Bengtson finished right behind him in 10th. Sparks finished in 12th, while Silas Moorefield crossed the line in 18th. The men notched a 1-2 finish in the B cross country race with David Kahn winning the event and Kreuzburg finishing right behind him in second. Penley took sixth in the event, along with Fuerst crossing the line in 12th and Loorham coming through in 15th. Zach Ross would take the victory in the men’s C cross-country event. Tarbay finished sixth to round out the cros-country events.The men took four of the top five spots in the downhill event, with David Kahn winning the event and Jake Kahn taking third. Khare took fourth, while Perry grabbed fifth. Craft finished seventh, while Fuerst also took ninth in the downhill. Loorham also finished 19th in the event.

Women on Day Two – Sferrazza took fourth in the women’s A cross-country race, along with Laughton who finished sixth. Palmer rounded out the A cross-country race with an eighth-place finish. Cline took second and Krasley placed third in the B/C cross-country race. In the A downhill event, Laughton and Palmer finished third and fourth respectively while Sferrazza wrapped up competition finishing sixth in the B downhill event.

The teams recorded eight total victories in the two-day event, as well as several other podium finishes.

The cycling teams are back in action this coming weekend (Sept. 8-9) when they race in Hendersonville, N.C. with the event hosted by Brevard College.

