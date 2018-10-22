Lees-McRae Cycling Captures Fifth at Collegiate Mountain Bike Nationals

Published Monday, October 22, 2018 at 2:48 pm

The Lees-McRae College cycling team captured fifth at Collegiate Mountain Bike Nationals this past weekend (Oct. 19-21).

Fort Lewis captured the varsity national title, while Colorado Mesa finished second, Marian took third and Brevard finished fourth.

The team competed in the cross-country event on Friday (Oct. 19), dual slalom and short track on Saturday (Oct. 20), and finished on Sunday (Oct. 21) with the downhill event and the team relay. The races were divided into varsity and club levels.

Men on Day One – In the cross-country event, Nolan VanderZwaag highlighted the men’s performance finishing ninth while Jack Perry finished 18th. Nicholas Sdrenka took 27th, while David Kahn crossed the line in 35th. Brendan Bengtson also finished 40th in the event.

Women on Day One – Kiley Krasley was the top finisher for the women in the cross-country event in 14th, while Erin Sferrazza finished 28th and Svetlana Mack crossed the line in 30th. Veronica Laughton would finish close behind in 32nd, while Marla Cline was behind her in 34th.

The team landed in fifth place overall after its performance on day one.

Men on Day Two – Jake Kahn was the top finisher for LMC in dual slalom finishing 14th, while Michael Fuersttook 17th and Jake Kahn finished 19th. Anthony Khare took 23rd in the event, while Jack Perry was the final Bobcat finisher in 40th. VanderZwaag would log another ninth-place finish in the short track event, while Andrew Sparks and Sdrenka finished back-to-back in 22nd and 23rd respectively. Perry would take 26th, while David Kahn would finish 28th. Bengtson would finish 45th as the final Bobcat in the event.

Women on Day Two – The women’s day two performance was highlighted by Veronica Laughton‘s second dual slalom national championship, earning her the Stars and Stripes jersey. Laughton captured her first national championship as a freshman, before taking the title on Saturday and becoming the program’s 58th national champion. Mack also finished 21st in the event. Krasley was the top LMC finisher in the short track event in 18th, while Sferrazza finished in 26th. Laughton would finish in 33rd, before Cline and Mack would finish back-to-back in 41st and 42nd respectively.

The team remained in fifth headed to the final day.

Men on Day Three – Jake Kahn finished 14th in the downhill event, while David Kahn took 17th. Khare would finish 28th, while Fuerst and Perry would finish 31st and 32nd respectively.

Women on Day Three – Laughton paced the women in the downhill event with a third-place finish, while Mack finished 23rd.

VanderZwaag, Andrew Sparks, Sferrazza and Krasley took sixth in the team relay for LMC.

David Kahn finished fifth in the individual omnium on the men’s side, while Laughton finished third in the individual omnium on the women’s side.

This concludes the collegiate mountain bike season.

Comments

comments