Lees-McRae Cycling Captures Another SECCC Championship

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:07 am

The Lees-McRae College cycling teams captured the Southeastern Collegiate Cycling Conference (SECCC) Varsity Championship this past weekend in Columbia, Kentucky. It marks the 13th straight season that the Bobcats have won the league title in the mountain bike discipline.

Lees-McRae not only won the team omnium championship over the weekend but it also had two individual champions. Maria Doering won the women’s individual omnium, while David Kahn finished atop the men’s. Additionally, Veronica Laughton (2nd), Andrew Sparks (2nd) and Max Beaupre (3rd) also finished the mountain bike season with top three finishes in the season-long omnium.

“All our riders performed consistently well throughout the season, but Maria and David were exceptional. It is exciting to see a freshman and sophomore on the top step wearing our jersey,” said Coach Tim Hall.

In addition to the victories in the omnium standings, the Bobcats posted nine total event victories on the weekend. Doering and Laughton took home the top prize in the XC ‘A’ and dual slalom ‘A’ races, respectively. Doering and Laughton also finished first and second in the downhill. Madysen Rails and Emily Taylor also picked up wins in the dual slalom ‘B’ and the STXC ‘C’ races. On the men’s side, James Kreuzburg (dual slalom) and Liam Flanagan (short-track), and Kahn (downhill) picked up victories on the weekend to help the Bobcats clinch the league title.

The next competition for the Bobcats will be the Collegiate MTB National Championship, which will take place in Big Bear Lake, California on October 11-13.

For more information on Lees-McRae Athletics, follow us on our social media sites on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).

Comments

comments