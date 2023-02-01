Lasher with a buzzer beater in Alexander Central’s win over Watauga, 39-37

It was ‘pink out’ night for the student section on Jan. 31, for Watauga’s game vs. Alexander Central in Lentz Eggers Gym, in support of breast cancer research. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — After battling back to tie or go ahead of Alexander Central’s men’s basketball team on Jan. 31, at the end there was nothing more Watauga could do.

With time ticking away in regulation and the score tied 37-37, the Cougars’ Chad Lasher took pass from the perimeter and laid the ball up and in, beating the buzzer by 0.1 seconds to secure Alexander Central’s win over the Pioneers, 39-37, in front of a packed crowd filling Lentz Eggers Gym.

