High Country Soccer Association Announces the 11th Annual AMB Premier Adult League

High Country Soccer Association, in partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB), is excited to offer the 11th Annual AMB Premier Adult League this spring, with three levels of league play: Bronze, Silver and Gold. The skill levels of the players in the AMB Premier Adult League range from recreational players 35-year-old and older and females of any age (Bronze) to highly competitive and former collegiate players (Gold Division). HCSA currently serves more than 300 adult soccer players (in addition to offering youth training) in the NC High Country. The Boone-based soccer club is always searching for new ways to continue building the local soccer community to include all players and skill levels.

The AMB Premier Adult League is a 7v7 league played on half of a regulation soccer field. Each team is comprised of 7-10 players. If you don’t have a team, visit the HCSA website at www.hcsoccer.com and sign up as a free agent to be placed on an existing team at your requested level of play.

The registration deadline for the AMB Premier League is March 3, and the season runs from March 14 to early May. Each team will play a minimum of eight league games with each league having a playoff format based on the number of teams in the league. Team captains are responsible for registering his/her team at www.hcsoccer.com, as well as turning in the registration fee and team roster at the AMB League Social before the season begins. The price is $55 per player and each player must pay before they are allowed to play. There is a strict late registration fee of $75 per player.

For more information about any HCSA Adult Soccer options, visit www.hcsoccer.com/adult or check out the Facebook page @HC Soccer Adult League.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery Premier League

Online Registration: By March 3 at www.hcsoccer.com/adult

Check-in: March 3 at AMB, 163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone (check website)

Team Fee: $55 per player (recommend 9-12 players per team), $75 late fee

AMB Adult Season: March 14 – Early May

Fields: Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Boone

Other Upcoming High Country Soccer Programs:

U10 Academy starts March 8

U8 Academy starts March 22

U6 Academy starts March 22

U10-U15 Challenge (Rec) starts March 25

U11-U19 Travel Team Spring Season has started. If you are still interested in joining a team, contact [email protected]. Travel Team Tryouts for 2021/22 start week of May 24.

Visit www.hcsoccer.com for more information and to register for all soccer programs.