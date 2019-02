Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:59 pm

By Nathan Ham

Indoor football fans in the High Country that had been counting down to the Grizzlies’ season opener in March got some bad news on Tuesday afternoon.

The High Country Grizzlies announced that they will not field a team for the 2019 season, but may consider a return to the field in 2020.

In a statement sent out on the team’s Facebook Page around noon on Tuesday, majority owners Paul and Christina Potter have “decided to cease operations of the team for the 2019 season to reorganize and assess the organization.”

The statement continues saying “we are sorry for an inconvenience this causes our fans, sponsors and the High Country. The Grizzlies hope to be back for the 2020 season.”

This would have been the third season of Grizzlies football. The team’s home opener was originally set for March 16.

The Potters took over as majority owners prior to the 2018 season and reside in Ashe County.

