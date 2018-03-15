High Country Grizzlies Open 2018 Season on Saturday; Updated Game Day Roster Released

Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 2:04 pm

By Nathan Ham

The High Country Grizzlies are all set to take the field at Holmes Convocation Center on Saturday for the 2018 season opener. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

The Grizzlies will be taking on the Richmond Roughriders for the first of two meetings this season. The Grizzlies will travel to Richmond on June 2.

For this game, the High Country Grizzlies are extending a special invitation to all homeschooled children to come out for the season opener. The Grizzlies have set a goal hoping to have 1,000 homeschool students in attendance from not only the High Country but also other surrounding areas. The children will have a chance to meet the players and participate in a competition for the most homeschoolers in attendance by county.

The Grizzlies have also partnered with the Northwest North Carolina Food Bank and will be hosting a food drive on Saturday night. Fans are asked to bring food to donate.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased through the High Country Grizzlies website at highcountrygrizzlies.com.

For more information on the special homeschool activities for this weekend’s game, please email the Grizzlies at homeschoolersmeetthegrizzlies@gmail.com .

High Country Grizzlies active roster for Week 1 (Name, position, height, weight, college)

#1 – DeMarkus Berry, FB, 6-3, 270, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

#2 – Chase Blackburn, LB, 6-4, 250, Catawba College

#3 – Gerron Bryant, WR, 6-3, 200, Catawba College

#4 – Charlie Christenbury, OL, 6-5, 260

#5 – Alex Coleman, WR, 5-7, 180, Capital University

#6 – Aaron Cook, LB, 6-1, 235, Gardner-Webb

#7 – Will Dancy, OL, 6-4, 310, East Carolina

#8 – Darren Daniel, QB, 6-4, 220, Alabama State

#9 – Brandon Evans, OL, 6-4, 350, Wayne State / University of Houston

#10 – Ethan Farmer, DL, 6-4, 292, UNC

#11 – Dom Hobdy, QB, 6-4, 210, SUNY Polytechnical Institute

#12 – Gerod Holliman, DB, 6-0, 225, Louisville

#13 – Jake Holmes, WR, 5-9, 205, Becker College

#14 – Robert Kearney, OL, 6-5, 307, Kent State / Winston-Salem State

#15 – Lawrence Keys, OL, 6-3, 300, UNC-Pembroke

#16 – Victor Leventritt, K, 6-0, 200, SUNY Sullivan

#17 – Micah McMaster, WR, 5-10, 190, Greensboro College

#18 – Sean Potts-Harris, DB, 5-10, 185, Coffeyville Community College

#19 – Khreem Smith, DL, 6-4, 270, Oklahoma State University

#20 – James Stanley, QB, 6-0, 220, Milligan College

#21 – AJ Stevenson, WR, 6-4, 190, Faulkner University

#22 – Brandon Sutton, DL, 6-3, 340, Catawba College

#23 – Zachariah Taylor, OL, 6-3, 330, Brevard College

#24 – Jaa Valentine, DB, 6-2, 212, Virginia State University

#25 – Edward Victorian, WR, 5-10, 188, Northeastern State University

#26 – Josh Victorian, DB, 5-10, 190, Louisiana Tech

#27 – Lynn Keith Williams II, DB, 5-10, 185, Midwestern State

