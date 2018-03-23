High Country Grizzlies Move Kickoff Time to 3 p.m. Due to the Weather Forecast for Saturday Night

Published Friday, March 23, 2018 at 12:08 pm

By Nathan Ham

Kickoff for the High Country Grizzlies’ second game of the season has been moved up earlier in the day from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

Snow and a wintry mix will fall through most of the day tomorrow with snow falling prior to the game but a mix of snow and freezing rain taking place during the game, according to the hourly forecast from the National Weather Service.

The Grizzlies will be hunting down their first of the season against the Florida Tarpons. The Tarpons are also off to an 0-1 start after a 48-21 defeat on the road against the Atlanta Havoc.

After this week, the Grizzlies will hit the road to take on Cape Fear on March 31 and Carolina Energy on April 14.

