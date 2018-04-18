High Country Grizzlies to Host Hometown Heroes Night at this Sunday’s Game

Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 9:47 am

By Nathan Ham

The High Country Grizzlies are inviting all hometown heroes to this Sunday’s home game against the Triangle Torch.

Veterans and active military members, first responders, firefighters, police officers, paramedics, nurses, doctors and teachers are all eligible for a $5 ticket at the door by showing an ID or badge.

The Grizzlies are still looking for their first win of the season after dropping their first three games of the 2018 season. Most recently, the Grizzlies traveled to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Energy last Saturday. The game was close throughout but the Energy pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 87-52 win at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Kickoff for this Sunday’s game against the Torch will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are $14 and $5 for Appalachian State students.

The Triangle Torch are lead by quarterback Garrett Sutphen. That name might ring a bell for local football fans in the High Country. Sutphen played his senior year of high school at Avery County after playing previously at Bunn High School. Sutphen threw for over 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns to lead the Vikings into the playoffs in 2006. He then went on to play at Tusculum College before transferring to UNC-Pembroke.

