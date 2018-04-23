High Country Grizzlies Get Their First Victory with a 38-24 Defeat of the Triangle Torch

Published Monday, April 23, 2018 at 8:31 am

By Nathan Ham

High Country Grizzlies’ quarterback Darren Daniel threw three touchdown passes and ran for one more on the way to a 38-24 home victory over the Triangle Torch on Sunday.

This was the first victory of the season for the Grizzlies, putting their record at 1-3 overall. The Grizzlies never trailed in the ballgame.

Daniel threw his first touchdown pass with 5:12 left in the first quarter, a two-yard toss to Drake White.

The Torch answered back with a 29-yard TD pass, however the extra point was missed, leaving the Grizzlies in front 7-6 with 12:26 left in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies answered back a little over four minutes later with a one-yard TD run by Daniel. Victor Leventritt hit his second extra point of the game to give the Grizzlies a 14-6 advantage.

With 46 seconds left in the first half, the Torch were able to get to within two points at 14-12 after a 20-yard touchdown pass.

It took the Grizzlies just 35 seconds to get part of those points back with a 43-yard field goal from Leventritt to give the home team a 17-12 halftime lead.

It was all Grizzlies to start the third quarter. Daniel tossed a 20-yard strike to Gerron Bryant for a touchdown with 7:03 left in the third. On the next drive from the torch, safety Gerod Holliman picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown to give the Grizzlies a 31-12 lead.

The Torch got back to within 13 points at 31-18 after a 17-yard touchdown pass with 4:48 left in the quarter.

After that, both defenses buckled down a bit late in the third and early in the fourth with neither team able to mount a scoring drive.

With 2:14 left in the game, the Grizzlies put the game away with a three-yard touchdown pass from Daniel to AJ Stevenson. Leventritt hit his fifth extra point of the game to increase the lead to 38-18.

The Torch added one final touchdown with a little over a minute left to play, that would be all the visiting team could come up with.

The Grizzlies will have a week off to prepare for their next opponent. The Atlanta Havoc come to Boone on Saturday, May 5. Former Grizzlies head coach Josh Resignalo is the offensive coordinator for the Havoc under head coach Gerald “Boo” Mitchell.

