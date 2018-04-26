Goss Wins Mini Late Model Feature at Mountain View Speedway; Cable wins 100-Lap Enduro

Rick Goss of Statesville highlighted the racing action this past Saturday night at Mountain View Speedway. He claimed the win in the new and exciting Mini Late Model division at the track.
These sleek little racers are turning lap times faster than the full sized cars.
Mike Cable was the winner in the action packed 100 lap Enduro held at the end of the event.
Racing action continues this Saturday at 5 p.m. with eight divisions in action including Late Model Sportsman. A candy giveaway at intermission for the kids is also slated for Saturday’s events. All info can be obtained at www.mountainviewspeedway.webs.
Race results (Top 3 in each division)
Mini Late Models
- Rick Goss #9R
- Matt Lawson #85
- Bill Goss #99
Enduro
- Mike Cable #420
Extreme Stock 4
- Jimmy Price #09
- Michael Eller #71
- Curtis Barker #84
Young Guns
- Logan Eller Jr. #71
- Dixie Barker #84B
- Kelly Richardson #62 (DNS)
Street Stock
- Dale White #13
- Lindsey Jennings
Outlaw 4
- Roger Barker #45
- Danny Lewis, Sr. #28
- Johnny Oakes #5
Semi Mod 4
- Jeff Turnmire #19
- Jeff Eastridge #6
- Clark Revis #74
Sport Compact
- Tony Miller #88
- Jeff Walters #26
- Dennis Roten #423
Extreme Sport Compact
- Jeff Jennings #53
- Michael Lambert #315
- Kevin Roberts #3