Goss Wins Mini Late Model Feature at Mountain View Speedway; Cable wins 100-Lap Enduro

Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 9:36 am

Rick Goss of Statesville highlighted the racing action this past Saturday night at Mountain View Speedway. He claimed the win in the new and exciting Mini Late Model division at the track.

These sleek little racers are turning lap times faster than the full sized cars.

Mike Cable was the winner in the action packed 100 lap Enduro held at the end of the event.

Racing action continues this Saturday at 5 p.m. with eight divisions in action including Late Model Sportsman. A candy giveaway at intermission for the kids is also slated for Saturday’s events. All info can be obtained at www.mountainviewspeedway.webs. com , on the Facebook page, or by calling 828-773-6896, Monday through Friday. 9 a.m until 5 p.m.

Race results (Top 3 in each division)

Mini Late Models

Rick Goss #9R Matt Lawson #85 Bill Goss #99

Enduro

Mike Cable #420

Extreme Stock 4

Jimmy Price #09 Michael Eller #71 Curtis Barker #84

Young Guns

Logan Eller Jr. #71 Dixie Barker #84B Kelly Richardson #62 (DNS)

Street Stock

Dale White #13 Lindsey Jennings

Outlaw 4

Roger Barker #45 Danny Lewis, Sr. #28 Johnny Oakes #5

Semi Mod 4

Jeff Turnmire #19 Jeff Eastridge #6 Clark Revis #74

Sport Compact

Tony Miller #88 Jeff Walters #26 Dennis Roten #423

Extreme Sport Compact

Jeff Jennings #53 Michael Lambert #315 Kevin Roberts #3

Comments

comments