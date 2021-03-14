[Full] Watch David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis Online: Live Stream Reddit free Official Channels

Published Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 8:32 pm

Benavidez is looking to stay in the Canelo race at 168 — even if it takes another year or so to actually get that fight — while Ellis has a chance to make a big mark with what would be a big upset.

Who wins?

Scott Christ (10-4-1)

At 24, Benavidez believes his wayward days are behind him, including the first time he was stripped of his title in 2018 following a positive test for cocaine. The father of a six-month old son, Benavidez also moved his three-month training camp back to the isolated setting of Big Bear Lake, California, for the first time since the build to his spectacular knockout of Rogelio “Porky” Medina four years ago.

“To be honest, the thought process right now is food,” Benavidez told “Morning Kombat” on Monday with a smile. “It’s the only thing on my mind.”

Joking aside, Benavidez said he’s on pace to put any lingering weight issues from 2020 behind him and still blames missing weight ahead of the Angulo fight on his lack of preparation for the fight week restrictions brought by COVID-19 protocols, which included limited use of the hotel sauna or access to road work to help shed the final pounds.

Although the fight with Ellis, a 31-year-old grinder from Lynn, Massachusetts, who has benefitted from a late career surge, will serve a title eliminator that could see Benavidez get closer to fighting for another belt, his focus is centered upon living up to his all-action reputation.

“The thought process right now is getting back to where I was and ultimately giving the fans a great fight because this is what I’m here for,” Benavidez said. “I know a lot of fans will be barbecuing because they can’t show up to the fight so it’s my job to give them a great fight. With the belt or without the belt, I think people just love my style and they are eager to see me in the ring with the best of the best.”

I kinda dread picking fights like this because the outcomes are predictable nine times out of 10 (at least) and the way I describe it in picking a winner makes it seem like I think the underdog fighter sucks. They usually don’t suck, but as we have heard 25,000 times now, there are levels to this.

Ronald Ellis is a pretty good fighter, a solid guy up to a certain level. David Benavidez is beyond that level. Benavidez has already beaten this level of opponent repeatedly, and unless he’s in just awful shape or has by far the worst night of his career, he’ll do it again. Benavidez TKO-8

Wil Esco (10-4-1)

David Benavidez has been doing a lot of talking about all the top super middleweights he wants to face in the near future, so he damn well better be good enough to take care of Ronald Ellis. And I mean that as no disrespect to Ellis, but he’s obviously not considered an elite talent at the weight. Benavidez’s biggest struggles have been of the self-inflicted variety thus far, but so long as he keeps focused he does have the size and talent to give any super middleweight at least some trouble. I’m expecting that Benavidez wants to make a statement in this outing as he looks towards bigger and better things, and I think he’ll eventually wear Ellis down to force a stoppage. Benavidez TKO-7

Patrick L. Stumberg (10-4-1)

David Benavidez is one of the top five super middleweights on the planet, a hulking, relentless stalker with downright unfair speed and power. Ronald Ellis is…not. He’s a perfectly decent fighter, technically sound and capable of holding his own against a vast swath of sub-elite fighters, but I’m not seeing anything in his arsenal to stop Benavidez from walking him down and making mincemeat of him in the pocket. Even if he had the skills to win an outfight against the much bigger “Bandera Roja”, the Aleem fight showed his inability to consistently keep the fight at range.

Benavidez is too big, too powerful, too durable, and too fast with his hands for anyone in the division besides the current trio of champions. His pressure slowly suffocates Ellis until he’s fodder for Benavidez’s autocannon combinations. Benavidez TKO-7

Lewis Watson (10-4-1)

Benavidez sticking around at 168 is interesting yet understandable. The former titlist is presumably hanging around the weight in anticipation of landing a Canelo fight further down the line, and this contest against Ellis probably won’t teach us anything we don’t already know.

He’s obviously big for the weight and is a heavy puncher in the land of the super-middleweights and a fit and focused Benavidez could well ask Canelo questions he’s not yet had to answer in the division. Yeah, I know this isn’t a Benavidez-Canelo pick, but it feels pertinent.

The former champion was just 2lbs off the weight just under a week ago so I can’t envisage any further blunders. Ellis hasn’t got the power to gain caution or the respect of Benavidez here, and a highlight reel KO is just around the corner. Benavidez KO-7

odds, start time, live stream

The former WBC super middleweight champion is looking to work his way back to the title on Saturday night

Although he’s regarded as one of boxing’s most exciting young fighters and among the best 168-pounders in the world, David Benavidez finds himself — once again — on the outside looking in of the division’s title picture.

Despite having already twice captured the WBC super middleweight title, including once at just 20 in 2017, Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) has also been stripped of the belt just as many times, including last August when he missed weight one day before a stoppage victory over Roamer Alexis Angulo.

But with business picking up in a huge way over the past year at 168 pounds as pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez attempts to unify all four titles, Benavidez is hoping to crash the party a third time entering Saturday’s return headlining a Premier Boxing Champions card on Showtime (9 p.m. ET). Benavidez will take on Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 12 KOs) inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Although the fight with Ellis, a 31-year-old grinder from Lynn, Massachusetts, who has benefitted from a late career surge, will serve a title eliminator that could see Benavidez get closer to fighting for another belt, his focus is centered upon living up to his all-action reputation.

“The thought process right now is getting back to where I was and ultimately giving the fans a great fight because this is what I’m here for,” Benavidez said. “I know a lot of fans will be barbecuing because they can’t show up to the fight so it’s my job to give them a great fight. With the belt or without the belt, I think people just love my style and they are eager to see me in the ring with the best of the best.”

Whether or not Benavidez can attract top opponents this calendar year remains a difficult question.

