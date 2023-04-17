From Pioneer to Falcon, Colin Phelps commits to play golf at Pfeiffer University

On April 6, Colin Phelps signing a commitment letter to play golf at Pfeiffer University.

Photo David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — In roughly a month, Colin Phelps will have completed his time as a Pioneer. In less than six months, he will become a Falcon.

There was undoubtedly a point in the Watauga High School senior’s young life that he dreamed of going to college on a baseball or football scholarship. A football injury sidelined those ambitions but it turns out that he is still going to be “playing at the next level” — as a college golfer. He signed a commitment letter to Pfeiffer University on April 6, in an after-school ceremony with friends, teammates, coaches and family members looking on.

Life takes many twists and turns — differently for different people. The injuries, plus the impact of COVID-19 and all served to help Phelps take golf seriously.

