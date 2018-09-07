Former App State Basketball Player Craig Hinton Signs With Harlem Globetrotters

Published Friday, September 7, 2018 at 12:53 pm

Recent Appalachian State men’s basketball graduate Craig Hinton has signed a deal with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Founded in 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have played over 26,000 games in their history in over 120 countries around the world. The team plays an average of 450 live events per year.

Hinton played for two seasons at Appalachian State after joining the team as a transfer from VMI. He appeared in 62 career games, making 10 starts and averaging 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.5 minutes of action.

He enjoyed a strong senior season in 2017-18, appearing in all 33 contests and averaging 5.0 points on 48.4 percent shooting and 3.5 rebounds. He also finished with a career-high 20 blocks. In his final game in the Holmes Convocation Center on Mar. 3, Hinton tallied the second double-double of his Mountaineer career with a career-high 20 points on a career-best seven made field goals and a career-high tying 10 rebounds in a 76-67 victory over Coastal Carolina.

The Harlem Globetrotters North American tour will begin on Nov. 1 and will run until Mar. 17.

Comments

comments