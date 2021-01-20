Former ACC Quarterback Chase Brice Officially Signs with App State Football

Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 am

App State has added graduate transfer and former ACC quarterback Chase Brice, who is enrolled in classes with Tuesday’s start to the spring semester.



To this point in his college career, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Brice has played in 36 FBS games, taken more than 1,100 snaps, thrown for nearly 3,200 yards and produced 19 touchdown passes. He led a fourth-quarter comeback during Clemson’s national championship season in 2018 and started every game for fellow ACC program Duke in 2020.



A native of Grayson, Ga., Brice spent three seasons as a member of Clemson’s football program, graduated from Clemson in May 2020 and threw for 2,170 yards while passing for 10 touchdowns in 11 starts at Duke as a master’s student during the 2020 season.



Brice completed 20-plus passes in six games, threw for a season-high 279 yards against Virginia Tech and accounted for 2,263 yards of total offense, including a season-high 86 rushing yards to go along with 24 completions against NC State. He had a hand in 11 of Duke’s 33 touchdowns in 2020 and completed 54.8 percent of his passes on the season, highlighted by a 20-for-25 effort against Miami.



After redshirting at Clemson as a true freshman in 2017, Brice threw for 1,023 yards with nine touchdown passes and rushed for 187 yards with a 6.2 yards-per-carry average while playing in 25 games over the next two seasons. He memorably helped the Tigers erase a fourth-quarter deficit of 10 points against Syracuse in 2018 with Trevor Lawrence sidelined in his first career start and engineered a 13-play, 94-yard game-winning drive in a 27-23 victory that gave Clemson a 5-0 record in its 15-0 national championship season.



Clemson went 41-3 overall, posted a 23-1 record in ACC regular-season games, won three ACC titles and made three College Football Playoff appearances in his three seasons with the program. Aside from the Syracuse comeback, Brice posted two games with 100-plus passing yards and had a 28-yard rush in the 2018 ACC Championship Game.



As an all-state quarterback at Grayson High School, Brice won a state title in 2016 and posted a 40-7 record as Grayson’s starter. He was a top-200 recruit among all prospects in his class, regardless of position, by Rivals.com and ranked the No. 15 quarterback in his class by ESPN.com.

