Football Roundup: Watauga Runs Over South Caldwell, Ashe County blasts Alleghany

Published Monday, September 24, 2018 at 2:57 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Watauga Pioneers stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 record after a 46-12 victory over South Caldwell on the road Friday night.

Watauga ran for 330 yards against its opposition, led by quarterback Jackson Greene. The senior ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He also completed all four of his pass attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Bryce Satterfield carried the ball 15 times for 92 yards and a score. Jaiden Bond had four carries for 55 yards and a touchdown and Zach West had three carries for 41 yards and a score.

Through the air, Eli Suggs caught one pass for a 21-yard touchdown. West had two catches for 46 yards and bond added one reception for 20 yards.

Defensively, Ben Critcher led the defense with a team-high 11 tackles and added a quarterback sack. West had 10 tackles and in interception, Suggs finished with eight tackles, Braeden Meyers had five tackles, Sam Sappington had five tackles and two sacks and Grant Oliver had five tackles and an interception.

In Sparta on Friday night, Ashe County traveled to Alleghany and came back with a 48-28 victory.

The Husky offensive attack was led by sophomore running back Timothy Peterson. He ran for 307 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries. Senior running back Alex Lacroix had a nice game with 20 rushing yards and a touchdown as well as 24 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Luke Hudler completed 9-17 passes for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Branson Shepherd led the Huskies in receiving with two catches for 36 yards. Corbin Coldiron caught two passes for 13 yards, Austin Poe had one catch for 25 yards, Johnathan Reyna had one grab for 16 yards and Kai Christoferson had one catch for 14 yards.

Ashe is now 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

Up next

Watauga will host Alexander Central this Friday night. Both teams are 5-0.

Ashe County will host Elkin (3-2) this Friday night. It will be Military Appreciation Night.

Avery County (1-4) will travel to Forest City to take on Chase High School (1-4).

