Football Roundup: Watauga and Ashe Win Big, Avery Still Seeking First Victory

Published Monday, September 10, 2018 at 3:59 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Watauga Pioneers steamrolled their fourth opponent of the season, this time beating Wilkes Central by a 43-14 score in Wilkesboro.

Watauga ran for 423 yards and six touchdowns as a team, led by junior Bryce Satterfield who carried the ball 23 times for 128 yards and three scores. Jaiden Bond ran for a team-high 178 yards on eight carries with a touchdown. Zach West had 67 yards and a TD on six carries, quarterback Jackson Greene had five carries for 45 yards and Seb Best had one carry for five yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles were able to keep the game close, trailing by just a touchdown at the half, however the Pioneers scored four touchdowns in the second half to blow the game wide open.

The Pioneers are now 4-0 on the season and will have a week off before they open conference play with Northwest 3A/4A foe South Caldwell on the road September 21.

In West Jefferson, the Ashe County Huskies wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 47-0 blowout of West Caldwell.

Sophomore running back Timothy Peterson carried the ball 11 times for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Hutchens added six carries for 61 yards. Peterson also added a seven-yard touchdown reception.

At quarterback, Luke Hudler had another big game with 263 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Austin Poe led the Huskies with six receptions for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Corbin Coldiron had four catches for 75 yards and a score and Kai Christoferson had one catch for eight yards.

Ashe will enter Mountain Valley Athletic Conference play with a 2-2 overall record. Ashe has a week off before traveling to Alleghany on September 21.

Avery County is still looking for its first win of the season after Cloudland (TN) defeated the Vikings on Friday night, 68-30.

The Vikings changed it up a bit in this game, playing sophomore Troy Hoilman at quarterback and letting senior Sam McCollum get more touches in open space. Hoilman had a nice game at the QB spot, completing 13-of-22 passes for 282 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. McCollum carried the ball 10 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and added a pair of receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Junior wideout Jonas Bowman had four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Hayes caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Jesse Jones had two catches for 24 yards, Tyree Jackson caught two passes for 14 yards and Taha Naveed had one catch for two yards.

Cloudland’s Jordan Coffey had a big day on the ground with 197 on 20 carries. Josh Blair had 108 rushing yards and quarterback Malachi Benfield passed for 100 yards.

Avery County (0-4) will host Draughn (0-4) on Friday night.

