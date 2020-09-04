Fall 2020 Adult Soccer League Begins September 23, Registration Deadline the 16th

Published Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:52 am

High Country Soccer Association, in partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB), is excited to offer the 11th Annual AMB Premier Adult League this fall, with three levels of league play: Gold, Silver and Bronze. The skill levels of the players in the AMB Premier Adult League range from recreational players 35-year-old and older and females of any age (Bronze) to highly competitive and former collegiate players (Gold Division). HCSA currently serves more than 300 adult soccer players (in addition to offering youth training) in the NC High Country. The Boone-based soccer club is always searching for new ways to continue building the local soccer community to include all players and skill levels.

The AMB Premier Adult League is a 7v7 league played on half of a regulation soccer field. Each team is comprised of 7-10 players. If you don’t have a team, visit the HCSA website at www.hcsoccer.com and sign up as a free agent to be placed on an existing team at your requested level of play.

The season runs from September 23 to November 22. Each team will play a minimum of eight league games with each league having a playoff format based on the number of teams in the league. Team captains are responsible for filling out forms for his/her team at www.hcsoccer.com, and turning in the forms, team roster, and registration fee at the AMB Adult League Social before the season begins. The price is $55 per player and each player must pay before they are allowed to play. There is a strict late registration fee of $75 per player after the team’s first game.

For more information about any HCSA Adult Soccer options, visit www.hcsoccer.com or check out the Facebook page @HC Soccer Adult League.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery Premier League

Online Registration: By September 16 at www.hcsoccer.com

Check-in: September 16 at AMB, 163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone (check website)

Team Fee: $55 per player (recommend 9-12 players per team), $75 late fee after the first game

AMB Adult Season: September 23 – November 22

Fields: Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Boone

Visit www.hcsoccer.com for more information.